Northants cricket club shortlisted for national award

Children at Loddington & Mawsley CC celebrate the world of cricket

A Northamptonshire cricket club is set to compete for a national award for its work off the field.

Loddington & Mawsley CC has been shortlisted for the 2025 Voneus Village Cup Community Legends Award.

The club beat off competition from around Great Britain to make the shortlist, after highlighting their commitment to being pillars of their community, as well as sustainability, diversity, inclusion and helping young people to achieve their potential in the sport.

The other clubs to have made the shortlist are Cleator, from Cumbria, Matching Green, from Essex, Pentyrch, from Glamorgan, and Wrea Green, from Lancashire.

All five clubs are entrants in this year’s Voneus Village Cup, which is contested over the summer and will see two lucky finalists fight for the trophy at Lord’s, in London, on Sunday, September 21st.

Both competitions are sponsored by rural broadband provider Vonues and administered by The Cricketer magazine.

The winner will now be picked by a judging panel comprising Voneus director Ceri John, former England cricketer and Voneus Village Cup ambassador Lydia Greenway, and The Cricketer’s editor Huw Turbervill.

Iain Holliday, from the club, said: "We are very pleased to have been shortlisted for the 2025 Voneus Village Cup Community Legends award.

"It would be fantastic to win this excellent award.

"The competition means a lot to our club, and we love taking part in the event each year.

"Home matches in the competition attract a number of spectators and creates a great atmosphere for village cricket, while also increasing our bar takings which is great for the club."

Lydia Greenway added: "The Voneus Village Cup Community Legends competition showcases the true essence of what makes village cricket special across the country.

"The shortlisted clubs are all worthy of recognition for their work off the field in serving the rural communities they represent on the field."

The winner will be announced on 10 June.

For more information visit nationalvillagecup.com