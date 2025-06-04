Northants company launches recruitment drive to aid expansion in built environment sector

An award-winning Northants company is embarking on a recruitment drive to further expand its team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See Limited, a group holding company of businesses operating in the UK’s built environment industry, is looking to recruit two new employees to join the fabrication arm of its business, Bousfields, based in Corby, Northamptonshire.

Bousfields has established a reputation for excellence in panel fabrication since 1949. As the company continues to expand and evolve its business activities to ensure a first-class service to its customers, See Limited is recruiting for a production support specialist and sales account executive to join the multi-award-winning business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A vital operational position, the role of production support specialist will manage the accurate receipt, control, and flow of materials to support production processes and customer delivery commitments.

Pictured (L-R): Tony Dawson, general manager, and Karl Dawson, production manager of Bousfields, who are recruiting for two new roles at See Limited's fabrication arm, Bousfields

The role will report into Bousfields production manager, Karl Dawson, who was recently promoted and has been an integral part of the business for 12 years.

Speaking of the new role, Karl said: “Having been part of Bousfields for over a decade, I’ve seen firsthand the craftsmanship that goes into every project.

“I’m looking forward to expanding the team, and this new role is essential as we continue to deliver high-quality fabrication solutions for our customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new position of sales account executive will form an integral part of the commercial team. The role will require working collaboratively with colleagues across departments to identify and capitalise on sales opportunities, directly supporting the company’s strategic objectives and contributing to the annual sales budget.

The successful applicant will report to the general manager at Bousfields, Tony Dawson. He joined the business in January 2025 and has been tasked with being the driving force of Bousfields as See Limited continues to grow and evolve.

He said: “Building and maintaining lasting partnerships is integral to this role, and I’m looking forward to finding a successful candidate to adopt a relationship-driven approach.

“This is an exciting time to join Bousfields, with the opportunity to grow professionally alongside the business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although See Limited is an SME operating in one of the UK’s largest industries, the company has big ambitions with its colleagues at the heart of it.

The company is particularly keen to hear from candidates looking to build a career and grow with a company that supports ethical enterprise, who can bring new ideas and make an impact on the businesses.

To apply for the role of sales account executive, visit https://jobs.hrsolutions-uk.com/jobs/5942239-sales-account-executive

To apply for the position of production support specialist, visit https://jobs.hrsolutions-uk.com/jobs/5942200-production-support-specialist

The closing date for applications for both roles is Friday 13th June 2025.