Northants company kicks off 2025 awards season with gold award win for innovation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A multi-award winning Corby company has kickstarted the 2025 awards season by clinching Gold at this year’s SME Northamptonshire Business Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See Limited, a holding company of businesses involved in the supply, distribution and fabrication of wood veneer and decorative laminate panels for the built environment sector, scooped the Gold Award for Business Innovation at the event, held at Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton on Thursday, May 1.

The award recognises innovation in business with See Limited being acknowledged for its sustainable product portfolio and wider sustainability initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of the company’s innovation story is BioCarbon, a line of zero-carbon driven products developed to help architects, designers and contractors build more responsibly without sacrificing aesthetics or performance. These include BioCarbon Laminates, the UK’s first zero-carbon driven range of solid grade and high-pressure laminates for commercial washroom environments, and BioCarbon Worktops, the UK’s first carbon neutral kitchen worktop targeting UK homeowners.

Business Innovation award sponsor, Neil Smith of South Midlands Growth Hub, See Limited’s Jayden Whitworth, Daniel McNerney, Inga Gusauskaite, and award host, Marina Berry

Commenting on the award win, Daniel McNerney, managing director at See Limited, said: “This award means a lot because it celebrates the impact of our sustainable product portfolio and wider sustainability initiatives across the business, proving that innovation and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand in the built environment industry.

“Innovation for us isn’t just about new products, it’s about rethinking the impact we have as a business.

“When we started this journey, we knew we had to make sustainability a core part of every decision. What’s changed is that now our customers are asking for it. The market is catching up with the ambition we set years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are starting to see projects that are developed using only sustainable materials which can only be a good thing for our future.”

Last year, See Limited picked up four awards for sustainability, including national recognition at the National Building and Construction Awards, a milestone moment that marked its progress in driving better environmental practices across the industry.

As a result of winning the Gold Award at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards, See Limited is now a finalist in the National SME Business Awards which will take place in London later this year.