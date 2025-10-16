Northants company expands with launch of new consultancy service

By DaisieBelle Downer
Contributor
Published 16th Oct 2025, 14:13 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 14:16 BST
A leading UK-based vegetation management and landscaping contractor has expanded the services it offers with the introduction of a new consultancy service.

Launched in September by the training arm of VMS Ltd – VMT Ltd – the new Arboricultural Consultancy Service will expand on the growth made thanks to the company’s commitment to safety-led, environmentally responsible vegetation management.

Most Popular

Using its established expertise in training, compliance and technical delivery within both VMS and VMT, the expansion of the company’s existing services will provide client focused support in all areas of vegetation management, from initial consultation to a solution based management plan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Operating UK-wide, the range of services on offer include tree surveys, Arboricultural Impact Assessments (AIA) and Method Statements (AMS), tree preservation orders (TPO) advice and legal support, alongside tree management plans and emergency tree safety reports.

Pictured (L-R) is Helen Mallett, training development manager and Mathew Graham, lead consultant at VMT Ltdplaceholder image
Pictured (L-R) is Helen Mallett, training development manager and Mathew Graham, lead consultant at VMT Ltd

“This service complements our existing delivery arm, ensuring seamless integration between consultancy and operations — with quality, compliance, and biodiversity at the heart of everything we do,” said Helen Mallett, training department manager, VMT Ltd.

“Joining us on this new venture is our lead consultant, Mathew Graham. He has been working as a contracts manager at VMS for five years. In his new role with VMT he will bring together his technical expertise, digital mapping, and real-world operational insight to support clients across rail, water, commercial, public and domestic sectors.

“He’s hugely passionate about arb, the environment and sustainability. Most of all, he has a real love of trees, so is the perfect person to ensure that our clients receive the best advice and support when it comes to demonstrating best practice in all things arb!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking on the launch of the new one-stop consultancy, Mathew said: “With 20 years’ experience in surveying and consultancy, I’m really looking forward to using my skills to offer our clients the best quality work, at the best standards that’s best for them and the tree itself.

“Those using our services can expect an all-round service, including detailed reports when it comes to recording tree health.

“I’m also keen to grow and develop a team of specialists to support our ambitions to be known as the central hub of tree knowledge.”

To find out more information about VMS and the work that they do, visit vmsltd.net

For more information about VMT Ltd, visit vmtltd.net

Related topics:Northants
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice