Northants company continues growth drive with appointment of new production manager

In a move to further support its growth plans, a multi-award winning Northamptonshire company has appointed a new production manager to lead operations at its Corby factory.

See Limited, a group holding company operating in the built environment sector, has announced Karl Dawson as its new production manager for its fabrication arm, Bousfields.

Since joining Bousfields in May 2013, Karl has played a crucial role in driving technical excellence and problem-solving as technical manager, ensuring the highest quality material fabrication across all of See Limited’s projects, including work at John F. Kennedy Airport and Manchester Airport.

In his new role at Bousfields, which has a reputation for excellence in panel fabrication since 1949, Karl will take charge all aspects of production, using his deep understanding of Bousfields production processes to ensure a smooth workflow, drive continuous improvements in the team and factory, while maintaining the quality that Bousfields are renowned for.

Pictured (L-R) are Tony Dawson and Karl Dawson

“I’m thrilled to step into this role and continue working with such a skilled and dedicated team,” said Karl Dawson, production manager at Bousfields.

“Having been part of Bousfields for over a decade, I’ve seen firsthand the craftsmanship that goes into every project and I look forward to leading the team as we continue to deliver high-quality fabrication solutions for our customers.

“My focus will be on maintaining the high standards we are known for while exploring new ways to optimise our operations.”

See Limited are committed to recognising and nurturing talent within the organisation, with promotion from within forming part of its company culture, ensuring that team members have opportunities to grow and develop their careers.

Of his appointment, Tony Dawson, general manager, said: “Karl’s technical knowledge and leadership skills make him the ideal choice to lead our production team.

“We are proud to promote from within and see talented individuals like Karl progress in their careers. His dedication to quality and problem-solving has been instrumental in delivering exceptional results for our customers.

“As we continue to grow, Karl’s leadership will be vital in enhancing our capabilities and maintaining our commitment to delivering top-quality fabricated solutions to our customers operating in the UK’s built environment industry.

“We are incredibly proud to see Karl take on this position and are excited for the positive impact he will bring to Bousfields and See Limited as a whole.”