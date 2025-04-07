Northants company clinches finalist spot at Construction News Awards thanks to its continued sustainability efforts
The group holding company, responsible for businesses involved in the supply, distribution and fabrication of wood veneer and decorative laminate panels in the UK built environment industry, has been recognised from hundreds of entries, making it to the final 12 within their category.
The award recognises See Limited’s commitment and drive in championing carbon reduction in all aspects of construction, while communicating these efforts to its staff, customers, suppliers and wider public.
In driving its green agenda to improve its carbon footprint, See Limited have implemented new sustainable practices, including:
- Working with environmental consultants to commission an Annual Carbon Footprint Report which is then used to identify areas of improvement to drive down carbon emissions further.
- Forming an internal Carbon Reduction Team which meets bimonthly and uses the findings of the Annual Carbon Report to implement initiatives that will further reduce CO₂ emissions year-on-year.
- Partnering with More Trees to plant trees all over the world. For every order of Pura® NFC (weatherproof cladding for the exterior of buildings), they plant 20 trees.
- Championing a sustainable product portfolio, including their own BioCarbon range, consisting of BioCarbon Laminates for commercial washroom applications and BioCarbon Worktops for kitchen environments. BioCarbon has Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) credentials which transparently communicates the environmental impact of the material over its full life cycle Cradle-to Grave.
The award finalist spot follows a successful year of recognition in See Limited’s sustainability efforts, which saw the company take home four awards wins – including one at national level – in 2024.
“We are thrilled to be chosen as a finalist in the Carbon Reduction Champion award category of the Construction News Awards,” said Daniel McNerney, managing director, See Limited.
“After a successful year of recognition for our sustainability efforts in 2024, we continue to take great strides in leading by example when it comes to reducing carbon on construction projects and day-to-day business operations.
“Being a finalist is a great opportunity for us to continue raising awareness of what we do and we continue to be passionate about taking positive steps to reduce our carbon footprint, as well as supporting others within our supply chain to do the same. That’s why it’s a great honour to yet again be recognised for our efforts.”
The winners of all 23 categories will be officially announced at a glittering awards ceremony on Thursday, July10 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane in London.
To view the full list of finalists at the Construction News Awards, visit www.awards.constructionnews.co.uk/2025/en/page/2025-shortlist