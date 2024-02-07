Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The charity’s new ‘Partner with Groundwork’ campaign is all about encouraging businesses small and large to think local when running team events and organising volunteering days.

The award-winning Groundwork Northamptonshire runs green, cultural and creative projects across Northamptonshire, as well as working with young people and adults to help them overcome challenges and find new opportunities.

Kate Williams, Chief Executive of Groundwork Northamptonshire said: “We love working with businesses across Northamptonshire and many big names already use our green spaces to hold their teambuilding days and to run volunteering events for their staff.

“Businesses can also partner with us by fundraising for us or by choosing us as their charity of the year. We work in many areas across Northamptonshire and we offer support to people of all ages. So, if you’re looking for a local charity to become your Charity of the Year, and you feel passionate about supporting your local community, then we could be a great fit for you and your business.”

In the Summer of 2022, a team from Weetabix in Kettering swapped their office-based day jobs for a day of volunteering and team building – helping to spruce up Green Patch, the charity’s Kettering-based community garden.

The 18-strong group from the company’s New Product Development Team, took on litter picking, planting, pruning and renovating the gardens and outdoor area. One of the team said: “We had an incredible day at Green Patch and were grateful to have been able to spend some quality time together as a team whilst doing our bit to give back.

“At Weetabix, our local community in and around Northamptonshire is very important to us. We got to work together in a completely different way to our day-to-day jobs or typical team building activities, and many of us experienced different outdoor tasks for the first time and learnt plenty from the Green Patch team and volunteers on site.”

Groundwork Northamptonshire’s vision is to nurture a county where people of all ages are valued and empowered, a place where everyone, regardless of their background and situation, has access to vibrant green spaces, enabling them to thrive.

Groundwork works towards this vision by connecting with communities, with equality and inclusion at its core.

Kate added: “We bring people together through green and creative projects, offering improved wellbeing, a sense of purpose and a desire to strive for more.”