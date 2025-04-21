Northants business owner joins prestigious third sector consultancy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading third sector consultancy, In The Round, has appointed Jessica Pilkington, Founder and Director of Pilkington Communications, as an Associate to lead on PR and Marketing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In The Round is the UK’s leading collective of third sector experts, providing unrivalled strategic support across governance, fundraising, HR, risk management, operational strategy, PR, marketing, and organisational development.

As an invitation-only consultancy, it brings together some of the country’s most respected specialists, offering charities and not-for-profits a fully integrated approach to strengthening their organisations, overcoming challenges, and maximising their impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an Associate, Jessica brings extensive expertise in communications, storytelling, and brand development for charities and purpose-driven organisations. With deep knowledge of the evolving charity landscape, she advises leaders on how to communicate their impact and expand their reach. A trained journalist with over 20 years of regional and national media experience, she has also worked in fundraising, philanthropy, and charity marketing, offering a well-rounded perspective on the sector.

Jessica Pilkington has also taken on the role of Chair of Community Spaces Northampton, taking over from founder and former Chair Toby Birch who is staying on as a trustee.

Jessica commented: “I’m honoured to join In The Round as an Associate, working alongside some of the most respected experts in the sector. PR and marketing are integral to helping charities and social enterprises thrive, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to support organisations in enhancing their reach, effectiveness, and overall impact.

Elliot Harris, Director at In The Round, added: “Jessica’s deep understanding of the third sector, combined with her strategic and creative approach to PR and marketing, makes her a fantastic addition to our team. We are delighted to welcome her and look forward to the value she will bring to the organisations we support.”

Jessica is a dedicated advocate for the not-for-profit sector. She is a charity trustee, leads her family’s charitable fund, and was recognised as an MPHERo in 2024 for her contribution to the charity sector and her support for women in business. In 2023, she was named Business Person of the Year (Northamptonshire), and her company, Pilkington Communications, is a multi-award-winning agency with offices in both Devon and Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica joins a distinguished team of In The Round third sector specialists, including directors Ian Crocombe, Elliot Harris, and Sue Thorn, as well as fellow associates Chris Knight, Rachel Hayward and Benjamin Morrison.

Jessica Pilkington

Ian Crocombe brings vast experience in process excellence, change leadership, continuous improvement, and people development & engagement, gained in the corporate environment and applied to the third sector. He is a Trustee Board member for Age UK Gloucestershire and part of the UK Business Advisor network.

Elliot Harris is an expert in third sector organisational structure, strategy, and governance. A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, he has worked with local, national, and international charities and was one of the first in the country to gain the prestigious Diploma in Charity Accounting.

Sue Thorn has a lifetime of experience in charity governance, strategy, and operational management. A Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology, she has worked extensively in academic journal publishing and provides governance and leadership advice to associations in the UK, Europe, and the USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Knight has spent most of his 30-year career as a charity lawyer, advising trustees and senior leaders. He is also a seasoned trainer, coach, and mentor, offering governance expertise to the sector.

Ben Morrison is a fundraising consultant, supporting charities and senior leaders in maximising income and developing fundraising capabilities. He is Chair of Middlesex Student Union and a Director of the Association of Fundraising Consultants.

Rachel Hayward is the award winning MD of Ask the Chameleon Ltd, a specialist procurement consultancy and she has secured over £38m for her clients in funding.