Northants-based Commsave launches new free advice service

Holly May (the Partnership Mortgage Group) and James Richards (Commsave)

Commsave Credit Union has launched a new partnership with the Partnership Mortgage Group to offer free mortgage wellness support for its members and staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service provides access to impartial mortgage advice from qualified professionals, covering a range of circumstances – whether individuals are considering getting onto the property ladder, reviewing their current mortgage, or planning to move on from home ownership.

This initiative forms part of Commsave’s ongoing commitment to supporting the financial wellbeing of its community. The mortgage advice service is offered at no cost, with no brokerage fees or commissions applied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Munro, Interim CEO at Commsave, said: “Credit unions exist to support people – it’s at the heart of everything we do. Our members and our staff are hugely valued. This partnership is a reflection of that, offering practical help during what can be a financially and emotionally challenging time.

Interim CEO Richard Munro

“For members, it’s another way we show up for them beyond savings and loans. And for staff, it’s part of our continued effort to recognise and support their wellbeing. We believe this kind of benefit really matters.”

Holly May, Co-Founder of Partnership Mortgage Group, added: “We understand that mortgages are one of the most significant financial responsibilities many people face, and they can often cause uncertainty or anxiety over what to do or who to listen to - with over 90 mortgage lenders to choose from and thousands of products available this is completely normal.

“Through this partnership, our aim is to help reduce that stress by giving Commsave members and staff direct access to friendly professionals who will provide impartial advice - without the pressure of fees or sales. It’s a practical step towards supporting everyday financial wellbeing that can potentially save borrowers significant amounts of money by helping them make the best choices for their circumstances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commsave currently supports over 38,000 members across the UK, offering safe savings, affordable and responsible credit, and access to financial education. In recent years, the credit union has awarded more than £100,000 in grants to UK charities and good causes through the Commsave Community Fund.