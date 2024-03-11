Northants agency donates £66,550 of creative support to local charities via 'Hatch Bank' project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Think Hatch, a leading creative digital marketing agency based at Kettering Venture Park in Northamptonshire, is celebrating the 5th birthday of its innovative 'Hatch Bank' project where ten minutes of professional design and marketing support are donated to charity for every hour of paid studio time.

Over five years, the initiative has generated more than 660 hours of free creative support, helping charities make more impact with their campaigns and fundraising and was developed by Ricky Conaghan, Think Hatch’s Creative Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charities, social enterprises, and community groups across Northants and Milton Keynes can apply for free design and marketing support from the 'Hatch Bank' by emailing [email protected]

Ricky Conaghan started the 'Hatch Bank' initiative to donate creative support to charities

Reflecting on the 'Hatch Bank's' 5th birthday, Ricky Conaghan, said:

"At Think Hatch, we believe in the power of creativity to drive positive change. That's why we introduced the Hatch Bank. Creative Services play a huge part in amplifying fundraising efforts and spreading vital messages, and we are dedicated to leveraging our expertise for the greater good. Beyond serving business interests, we are passionate about leaving a lasting impact on the community and beyond. Through targeted support for charities in need, the agency seeks to foster meaningful change and contribute to the collective welfare."

One charity to benefit from the 'Hatch Bank' is the Oasis Project, a Milton Keynes-based organisation dedicated to providing hope, education, and support to the people of Bakau in The Gambia, West Africa. Ricky and his team provided invaluable assistance to the charity by developing a new visual identity, website, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Hayter, Founder of the Oasis Project, expressed her gratitude, saying:

Chris Hayter, Founder of The Oasis Project based in Milton Keynes

"Partnering with Think Hatch, through their 'Hatch Bank' initiative, has not only transformed our brand but has also ignited a new wave of enthusiasm and connection within our community. The dedication and creativity poured into developing our new brand and website have truly captured the essence of The Oasis Project, empowering us to tell our story in a way that deeply resonates. This collaboration has been a beacon of hope, inspiring us to reach higher and impact more lives. We are profoundly thankful for the vision and support of Think Hatch."