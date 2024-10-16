Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Lodge Farm in the north of the county was delighted to be among the winners at this year’s NNBN Awards.

They won this year’s North Northants Business Enterprise section at the recent NNBN Awards event held at Northampton’s Mercure Hotel.

Simon Singlehurst, co-owner of the farm between Bulwick and Laxton, said: “Although Sarah and I attended the awards night, as ever, our thanks must go to all our fabulous staff and our loyal and growing customer base for making everything we do worthy of such recognition.”

The farm is based between Bulwick and Laxton on the North Northamptonshire border with Rutland, Lincolnshire and Leicestershire.

While remaining a working livestock farm, the location has been developed into a highly respected provider of leisure services, offering an award-winning farm shop, butchery, café/restaurant, a swim spa and a five-star, exclusively adult, touring caravan, motorhome, camping and glamping village.

Sarah Singlehurst said: “We have worked particularly hard to ensure that our customers, whether visiting our farm shop and café or our touring site for a staycation, provide the best possible experience and I think this is reflected in the business winning this award as well as the masses of positive feedback we receive.”

New Lodge Farm now moves into the festive period where the café and shop are particularly busy offering home-grown, local produce and food offerings for its growing customer base.

For more information about the farm and all its facilities including the shop, cafe and its camping and glamping village, visit the New Lodge Farm website.