Northamptonshire Mind revolutionises mental health support with innovative Alpha-Stim partnership

A new collaboration between Northamptonshire Mind and Alpha-Stim represents a significant step forward in providing holistic support for individuals experiencing anxiety and depression.

Alpha-Stim utilises Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation (CES) to activate nerve centres in the brainstem, delivering rapid and lasting relief from symptoms. After trialling the device internally and witnessing the positive impact of Alpha-Stim, a pilot has now launched at Mind in Corby. Available in an individual or small group setting, with guidance and support from Northamptonshire Mind Support Workers, this innovative service fosters connection and peer support.

“We are thrilled to introduce Alpha-Stim as part of our holistic support and wellbeing service,” says Louise Bilton, Community Service Manager for Mind in Corby. “The simple yet effective delivery method allows us to offer enhanced support for our service users in a safe and accessible manner.”

Testing the device at Mind in Corby

According to recent statistics from the Mental Health Foundation, the prevalence of anxiety has increased significantly, with 37.1 per cent of women and 29.9 per cent of men reporting high levels of anxiety in 2024, compared to 21.8 per cent and 18.3 per cent respectively from 2012 to 2015. The Alpha-Stim x Northamptonshire Mind partnership aims to address this growing issue by providing a much-needed solution to support the community and promote mental wellbeing.

Alpha-Stim works by applying rhythmic, low-amplitude currents to the brain via ear clip electrodes, targeting cranial nerves connected to the brain stem. By modulating brain network activity patterns, Alpha-Stim provides immediate relief from symptoms associated with anxiety, stress and insomnia.

The early success of Alpha-Stim at Northamptonshire Mind has been notable, with individuals experiencing relief from panic attacks, as well as improved sleep and pain control. Internal feedback has also been positive, with staff members also benefitting from the device’s therapeutic benefits. Recognising the importance of supporting colleagues with their own mental health, Jess Pullen, Culture & Engagement Lead for Northamptonshire Mind says, “This initiative demonstrates our commitment to supporting team members with their mental health and wellbeing to help foster a positive and resilient workplace culture.”

Looking ahead, Northamptonshire Mind plans to expand the availability of Alpha-Stim across the county, integrating it into existing services to reach more individuals in need of support.

Finding peace with Alpha-Stim

About Northamptonshire Mind

Northamptonshire Mind is a leading mental health provider and valued member of the Mind Federation. Established in 1964, they have been at the forefront of mental health advocacy, working collaboratively with partners such as Northamptonshire Health Foundation Trust and the Mental Health Northants Collaboration to reduce stigma, campaign for better mental health support and transform mental health services in the region. Operating from six community hubs across the county, they offer a range of preventative and recovery-focussed services, with the primary aim of supporting and empowering people with their mental health.

About Alpha-Stim

Alpha-Stim was invented by neurobiologist Dr Daniel L Kirsch in 1981 and has since become a leading solution for mental health support. With over 100 clinical studies and FDA clearance for anxiety, insomnia, pain management, low mood and depression, Alpha-Stim is endorsed by leading doctors for its effectiveness and safety.