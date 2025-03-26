Northamptonshire marina marks start of extension with new 'boaters community hub' during MP's visit

White Mills Marina at Earls Barton was delighted to welcome Stuart Andrew MP who visited the family-run business as part of a constituency fact finding tour.

And while he was there, White Mills arranged for the Daventry MP to officially mark the start of the marina’s phase three development by cutting a ribbon.

Once complete, phase three will see the creation of a dedicated boaters community hub that will include new showers and toilets as well as a reception area overlooking the marina where boaters can socialise and relax.

Stuart said: “It was a real pleasure to visit White Mills and see how busy the boathouse cafe was with lots of people enjoying the sunshine.

Marina manager Georgina Wickham with MP Stuart Andrew and director Ben Skinner

"The improvements currently being carried out to the communal spaces at the marina will ensure it continues to benefit visitors for years to come.”

Marina manager Georgina Wickham said: ”It was really lovely of Stuart to come and visit, it was clear he was genuinely interested in finding out more about small family-run rural businesses like White Mills.

"Hopefully he will come and see us again once the extension is completed.”

White Mills Marina is located at lock nine on the River Nene and can accommodate 141 boats.

For more information about the marina in Grendon Road, Earls Barton, visit its website.