Northamptonshire Housebuilder Collects Presents For Hospital Patients

Employees at Barratt Homes Northampton recently came together to buy presents for patients at hospitals in the county.

The project aims to put a smile on the faces of patients, both children and the elderly, at local hospitals.

The Northampton-based homebuilder collected over 70 presents to be donated to patients who might need a smile this Christmas.

The presents included dressing gowns, a Lego set, colouring books and crayons, puzzles and video games.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “Our team really took to the idea of buying presents for patients in local hospitals, and we’re really proud of the team for thinking of those in need this Christmas.

“As a leading homebuilder, it’s important to us that we support the communities in which we build, and we hope these gifts will provide patients with some joy this festive period.”

The presents will be distributed between Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital.

As well as this, those who didn’t have time to buy a present were able to donate instead, and the housebuilder has raised nearly £1,000 to be donated to KidsAid.

Barratt Homes Northampton is building new developments across Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Milton Keynes and Warwickshire.