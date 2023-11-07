News you can trust since 1897
Northamptonshire homebuilder gets fundraising off to a tee at charity golf day

A charity golf day arranged by Barratt Homes Northampton has raised £18,984 for its charity of the year, KidsAid.
By Dan ColeContributor
Published 7th Nov 2023, 11:52 GMT- 2 min read
18 teams made up of 72 golfers, including Barratt Homes’ employees and sub-contractors, took part in the tournament which was held at Collingtree Park Golf Club in Northampton.

The funds raised on the day have been donated to KidsAid, a Northampton-based charity that focusses on the prevention, healing and empowerment for children and families affected by abuse, family breakdown, illness, and bereavement through to anxiety, depression, self-harm, and suicide.

Steph Curry, Business Development Manager at KidsAid, said: “Speaking on behalf of KidsAid, I want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Barratt Homes and the remarkable businesses who attended the golf day.

BN - 05102023-31 - Everyone in attendance at the charity golf day
BN - 05102023-31 - Everyone in attendance at the charity golf day
“We are truly awe-struck by the overwhelming support we’ve received and cannot overstate the profound impact this funding will have on local children and families who have endured trauma. We want to express a sincere thank you; we simply could not fulfil our vital work without such invaluable contributions.”

As Barratt Homes Northampton’s charity of the year, KidsAid will benefit from a number of corporate fundraising events taking place over the year.

The day started with a trick shot show by Jeremy Dale, followed by the competition which was won by Saints Brickwork.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We were delighted to host this golf day for our employees and sub-contractors to raise funds for KidsAid to help it continue its important work.

BN - 05102023-9 - Simon Francis and Simon Steers of Barratt Homes with Charlotte Cornish and Steph C
BN - 05102023-9 - Simon Francis and Simon Steers of Barratt Homes with Charlotte Cornish and Steph C

“We’d like to thank everyone who participated in the event for helping to support such a great cause and we hope everyone involved had a good day.”

For further information about the charity, visit the website at KidsAid.

To find out more about the properties being built in the county, please visit the website at Barratt Homes in Northamptonshire.

