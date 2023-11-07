Northamptonshire homebuilder gets fundraising off to a tee at charity golf day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

18 teams made up of 72 golfers, including Barratt Homes’ employees and sub-contractors, took part in the tournament which was held at Collingtree Park Golf Club in Northampton.

The funds raised on the day have been donated to KidsAid, a Northampton-based charity that focusses on the prevention, healing and empowerment for children and families affected by abuse, family breakdown, illness, and bereavement through to anxiety, depression, self-harm, and suicide.

Steph Curry, Business Development Manager at KidsAid, said: “Speaking on behalf of KidsAid, I want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Barratt Homes and the remarkable businesses who attended the golf day.

“We are truly awe-struck by the overwhelming support we’ve received and cannot overstate the profound impact this funding will have on local children and families who have endured trauma. We want to express a sincere thank you; we simply could not fulfil our vital work without such invaluable contributions.”

As Barratt Homes Northampton’s charity of the year, KidsAid will benefit from a number of corporate fundraising events taking place over the year.

The day started with a trick shot show by Jeremy Dale, followed by the competition which was won by Saints Brickwork.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We were delighted to host this golf day for our employees and sub-contractors to raise funds for KidsAid to help it continue its important work.

“We’d like to thank everyone who participated in the event for helping to support such a great cause and we hope everyone involved had a good day.”

For further information about the charity, visit the website at KidsAid.