Northamptonshire homebuilder celebrates fundraising employees going the extra mile

Sales Director, Alison Raine, and Marketing Manager, Alyse Goody, recently completed the London Marathon in support of Whizz Kidz.

Whizz Kidz aims to create opportunities for young wheelchair users to gain the equipment, skills and confidence to go further.

Together, Alison and Alyse raised £4,270, which was fund-matched by the Barratt Foundation to raise a total of £6,270 for the charity.

Alyse said: “Running the London Marathon for Whizz Kidz meant supporting a cause that works to eliminate physical boundaries, allowing children to explore their potential and chase their dreams.

“Knowing families who have benefitted from the work Whizz Kidz do, by raising funds and awareness through this iconic event, we not only aimed to contribute to improving individual lives but also advocate for inclusivity and equality.

“The marathon was a huge challenge for us both. The first 15 to 20 miles were enjoyable, the crowd was electric and there was a great community spirit, but the last six miles we had to dig deep.

Alison said: “I was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and, due to the long-term impact of chemotherapy, I didn’t think I would be able to run again. So to complete the full marathon is an amazing achievement that neither of us will forget!”

Alyse, Alison and other members of the Barratt Northampton team came together during training and made use of the open space across its developments to run.