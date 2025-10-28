Northamptonshire Home Visits team host clinic for people experiencing homelessness

Colleagues from a Home Visits team in Northamptonshire and Leicestershire held a dedicated, out-of-hours clinic in partnership with charity Action Homeless for people experiencing homelessness in the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clinic took place at Action Homeless’ Flora Lodge in Leicester, which provides housing and intensive support to people with long term histories of street homelessness. The team from Specsavers Home Visits offered free eye examinations, glasses, hearing checks and wax removal and will be returning this week to deliver and fit glasses for those that needed them.

As part of a nationwide campaign more than 180 Specsavers stores and Home Visits businesses held out-of-hours or pop-up clinics throughout October and invited those affected by any form of homelessness in the local community to make use of their services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In partnership with Action Homeless and the team at Flora Lodge, alongside the health checks, the Specsavers team also offered everyone who attended the clinic a care package and provided refreshments throughout the evening.

Meg Jones (centre) from Action Homeless with Aadil Patel (left) and Umesh Jungi (right) from the Specsavers Home Visits team

Umesh Jungi, director at SpecsaversHome Visits in Northamptonshire and Leicestershire, says: "We were pleased to be able to host this clinic in partnership with Action Homeless. I am incredibly proud of the team who volunteered and grateful to the team at Flora Lodge who helped make this possible.

"It is our long-term aim to ensure that everyone can access free, appropriate eye and hearing care which ultimately will help improve quality of life.

"Specsavers as a business, and as a local team supporting communities across Northamptonshire and Leicestershire, is committed to making healthcare accessible to everyone. I really hope that this helps raise awareness of the issue and the current barriers people are facing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're incredibly grateful to the Specsavers Home Visits team,’ Meg Jones, Homeless Services Manager at Action Homeless, says. ‘Having a clinic onsite at Flora Lodge made it easily accessible to our clients, who can often find accessing eye and hearing care difficult. They were able to chat to the team and receive their eye examinations and hearing checks in a comfortable and familiar space. One client came away with new reading glasses which he said would make a huge difference to his day-to-day life."

The clinic was part of Specsavers’ wider homelessness programme, by continuing to improve access to eye and hearing care for people experiencing homelessness or facing other barriers to care – whether financial, residential or not being eligible for NHS support.

As well as running eye and ear care clinics across stores and in the community, Specsavers also collaborates with Crisis, Vision Care, Big Issue and other homelessness services to create long-term solutions to remove healthcare barriers.

Specsavers is also calling for changes to government policy to remove unnecessary barriers that make it difficult for people experiencing homelessness to access the eye and ear care they need. Long term plans include influencing policy and systems, so people affected have access to free ear checks, eye tests and glasses, and replacement glasses if broken, lost or stolen.