Acquisition International Magazine’s Non-Profit Awards has been a fantastic journey and an eye-opening experience as they yet again highlight a selection of dedicated organisations. Each puts the welfare of individuals before all else, and it shows. Featuring a collection of well-being support to financial hardship aid, and more, this year’s programme has allowed them to explore many avenues within the non-profit sphere.

The Northamptonshire Health Charity team works hard all year round to fund equipment, projects and initiatives that enhance patient care and experience, and support NHS staff wellbeing at Northampton General Hospital (NGH), Kettering General Hospital (KGH), and the community hospitals and mental health services under Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT).

Recent projects and equipment supported by the charity and making a difference to patients and staff include:

Funding from the charity transformed an outside space to benefit ICU patients at KGH.

· NGH:

o Contributing towards the dedicated hub for staff wellbeing, accessible 24/7.

o Funding photo-biomodulation equipment for radiotherapy, which helps reduce inflammation, aid tissue repair and reduce pain.

o Replacing scalp cooling machines in the chemotherapy suite, to continue giving patients the opportunity to preserve their hair during treatment. This provides a sense of control for patients, easing the physical and mental stress hair loss can bring.

The charity was able to fund changes to the family room at Serenity Sexual Assault Referral Centre.

o Funding a Family Swan Room where relatives of end-of-life patients can get some respite but remain near to their loved ones.

· KGH:

o A rehabilitation garden for patients receiving intensive care. In addition to being able to get outside for some fresh air, patients can see their younger children or grandchildren, but also their family pets.

o Reminiscence Interactive Therapy Activities (RITA) equipment, which provides more patient-centred care for the elderly, helping to reduce agitation, isolation and depression, especially in those with dementia.

o Yoga sessions for cancer patients via the Cancer Support and Information Centres at both KGH and NGH.

· NHFT:

o Refurbishing the family room at the Serenity Sexual Assault Referral Centre.

o Funding vibrant art for the walls, produced from work by patients, on Wheatfield mental health unit at Berrywood Hospital.

o A Therabike (therapy bike) for Hazelwood ward at Isebrook Hospital in Wellingborough, helping patients recovering from neurological and mobility conditions.

Awards Coordinator, Holly Blackwood took a moment to comment on the success of this year’s winners: “Hosting the Non-Profit Organisation Awards 2023 has been a pleasure. It’s great to see the diverse mixture of organisations that consistently offer help to people everywhere, and I wish them all the best for the rest of 2023 – and beyond!”

Alison McCulloch, Head of Fundraising at the charity said: “We are so proud to be recognised for our efforts in fundraising for the three NHS Trusts across the county and how our efforts make a real difference to patient care and staff wellbeing. By working with our local community to highlight the impact their contributions have made, and can continue to make, we are able to raise funds that can make a world of difference to the environment in which patients are cared for and in which staff can relax before and after shifts, and during their break times.”

To learn more about the award winners and to gain insight into the working practices of the “best of the best”, please visit the Acquisition International website (https://www.acquisition-international.com/awards/non-profit-organisation-awards/) where you can access the winners' supplement.