Northamptonshire group raise a phenomenal £182,000 to support life-saving charity

Northamptonshire Transport Engineering Group (NTEG) have raised a phenomenal £182,000 to support the lifesaving missions of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

NTEG was formed by five individuals in 2006, each at the time holding senior positions in businesses in some way connected with the road transport industry, these being sales director for a local main dealer, owner of a local truck rental company, head of procurement for a major European logistics business, head of distribution for a major supermarket chain and fleet director for a national building supplies group.

Over the last eighteen years the dedicated team at NTEG have been fundraising for the charity, and this year David Hall, and his fellow colleagues raised £12,000 from their annual dinner dance. This year was the last of this event in its current form due to the committee members retiring and will now be handled by a new committee who will continue to raise money to support this worthy charity.

This has brought their total amount raised since 2006 to monumental £182,000 by hosting a dinner dance every March in Northampton.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crews deliver critical care at road traffic collisions, sports events, medical emergencies – such as cardiac arrest and accidents at home – and other incidents needing expert pre-hospital medical interventions.

David Hall, a director at TruckEast Ltd, said:

“NTEG represents the road transport industry and the WNAA crew sadly get called out to road traffic collisions regularly. It was an easy decision to choose to support this lifesaving charity as their support could be required by any of our supporters and their guests who attend our events”.

“We would like to thank everyone who has helped us to support this charity continuously for the last eighteen years and we are incredibly proud to say that together we have raised an incredible amount for them,” he added.

Karen Hughes, Community Fundraising Executive for Northamptonshire said:

“On behalf of the charity I would like to thank NTEG for all the amazing support they have given us over the years, and I am totally blown away by the current amount they have raised.”

“The £12,000 they have managed to raise this year will help to fund five of our life-saving missions. With donations from the local community and businesses just like this it means our crews can be available 24/7, 365 days per year to administer lifesaving pre-hospital care where it is needed the most,” she expressed.

To fundraise your way for the life-saving charity, please visit: events.theairambulanceservice.org.uk/local-air-ambulance-diy