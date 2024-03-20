Northamptonshire Greggs customers affected as another national chain battles payments issues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Another national chain has been hit by issues with their payment systems, meaning Northamptonshire Greggs customers have been left unable to purchases baked goods.

Greggs has had to close some of its stores across the country this morning (Wednesday March 20), and others are accepting cash only, according to the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bakery chain has said it is experiencing “issues accepting payments in our shops" and that it is working to resolve it as soon as possible.

Greggs is experiencing payment issues today (Wednesday March 20).

Many customers have taken to social media to express annoyance about closed shops. Many have also pointed out the “issue with a cashless society” after the problems over the last week.

This follows similar issues at McDonald’s on Friday (March 15) and then Sainsbury’s on Saturday (March 16).