Northamptonshire farm seeking contestants to take on spicy challenge at cider and sausage festival

Are you the county’s best spicy food eater? Put that to the test at the cider and sausage fest!

Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 28th Mar 2023, 17:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 17:36 BST

For the first time ever, Saxby’s Cider are staging a super spicy sausage challenge at their Cider and Sausage Festival next month.

The festival is set to take place at Grange Farm in Farndish on Saturday, April 8 and organisers are on the hunt for contestants to take on ‘The A#$ Burner Competition’ - do you have what it takes?

Joe Larkins, from Saxby’s Cider, told this newspaper: “This year's Cider & Sausage Festival promises to be our best yet!

Saxby's Cider are looking for contestants to take on their first ever spicy sausage competition at the Cider & Sausage Fest.
“We are introducing two eating competitions to this year's festival along with live music from Soul-D, sausages from farmer Lou and, of course, plenty of cider and other local drinks.

“Spicy food competitions are hotting up in the UK and we wanted to give the people of Northamptonshire their chance to show what they can handle in the A#$* Burner Cup.”

The winner will be crowned as the competition’s first ever champion and receive two weekend passes to the Flame and Thunder festival at the Santa Pod Raceway

For those who want to take part but spicy food is not their thing, then The Drunken Pig competition is for them. The rules are simple: the first person to eat a hot dog and down a pint of Saxby’s Cider, wins.

The Cider and Sausage Festival will be a fun adults only event that will celebrate the finest locally produced sausages and craft ciders - including Saxby’s Ciders new cask conditioned cider and their champagne cider ‘Methode Traditionelle’.

Vegetarian and vegan options will be available. Dogs are not allowed at this event.

Live music will be performed by Soul-D - a five-piece high octane soul, funk and disco party band.

Joe continued: “We are very excited for this year's festival and we would welcome anyone to come along and, if they are brave enough, to take part."

Tickets cost £6 per person and the Cider and Sausage Festival takes place on Saturday April 8 from 5pm to 10pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.saxbyscider.co.uk/cider-parties/2023/aprilcands.

