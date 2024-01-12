Northamptonshire entrepreneur named one of 2024’s most impressive female founders

Rachel Collar, Executive Coach and HR Consultant has been crowned one of the UK’s most impressive female entrepreneurs by Small Business Britain’s ‘f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100’ campaign.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rachel, who founded the multi-award-winning Haus of HR, a leading HR consulting and leadership coaching business in 2021, is being profiled among 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs from across the country, as part of the campaign to celebrate the multi-achievements of women running businesses in the UK today.

From AI companies to female-run tradeswoman platforms and sustainable fashion designers, the f:Entrepreneur ‘#IAlso100’ line-up particularly showcases trailblazing female founders who lead purpose-driven businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, Rachel was also called out for her mentoring women in the HR profession and other female entrepreneurs, alongside supporting and giving back to her local community through volunteering, Trustee and Non-Executive Director Board positions and most recently in delivering expert job support advice for free to Northamptonshire residents.

Rachel Collar, Founder of Haus of HR

On being featured in the #ialso100 lineup, Rachel said: “This amazing recognition continues to fuel my entrepreneurial journey, and being recognised alongside other incredible female founders is a testament to the hard work I have put into my business over the last few years, making it all worthwhile."

Launched in 2017 by Small Business Britain – the leading champion of small businesses in the UK - the f:Entrepreneur campaign aims to raise greater awareness of the impact of incredible female business owners across the country, and help provide inspiration and role models to the wider small business community.

The campaign offers a host of events, training, and networking opportunities to boost skills, capability, and confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Congratulations to Rachel Collar of Haus of HR, and each of the phenomenal women featured in this year’s #IAlso100,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain.

“It is so important that we call out the incredible contribution of women running businesses across the UK. As well as growing economic prosperity across the UK, they are also having a tremendous, wider positive impact on local communities too. Despite all of the challenges of recent times, it is fantastic to see female entrepreneurship continuing to grow and flourish in the UK, and we must do all we can to encourage and build this further.”