Northamptonshire egg farmer reaches finals of National Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James is one of a handful of finalists nominated for ‘Producer of the Year’ at the 2023 British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) Awards, which are held in November. His flocks produce free-range eggs for the popular brand ‘the happy egg co.’ which is known for higher-welfare and hen enrichment, such as increased tree cover, play kits and space to roam.

James first began producing free-range eggs in 2006. Together with his wife, Heather, the family has been successfully farming for over 17 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really thrilled to be recognised for the award”, said James Holloway. “It’s very much a team effort for our family, but it’s a job that I’m very passionate about. Our hens come first and it’s certainly true that the happier the hens are, the better the eggs. I’m just pleased that we can shine a spotlight on the great work of the UK’s free-range producers at these awards, especially after a rather difficult year”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Holloway on his free-range farm

The farm benefits from 250kw of state-of-the-art solar panels, which provide enough power to offset all the farm’s energy needs and James is also part of the countryside stewardship program, which provides essential funding to farmers to help continue to improve their local environment.

James is a producer with Noble Foods, the 100-year-old, family-owned company behind ‘the happy egg co.’ and the UK’s largest egg producer. Each week, Noble Foods packages over 30 million eggs for UK households to consume.

“James consistently maintains high standards in all aspects of his farming, reflecting his dedication to quality and excellence”, said Graham Atkinson, Noble Foods’ Agricultural Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad