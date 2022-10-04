Northamptonshire distillery owners crowned regional winners in Entrepreneur of the Year awards

The CEOs of a Northamptonshire distillery have been recognised as regional winners of the 2022 EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

Co-founders of Warner’s Distillery, Tom Warner and Tina Warner-Keogh, have been chosen as regional winners for the Midlands and South West and will come together with 19 other businesses from across the UK for a celebration dinner in November.

Tom said: "This is a hugely welcome piece of recognition, and it's a testament to our team - who me and Tina couldn't do this without.

Co-founders of Warner's Distillery, Tina and Tom Warner.

“Bringing life into a business and steering it for a decade is a rollercoaster of emotions and particularly acute when you are married - but we seem to be doing ok, so cheers to that.”

The awards aim to celebrate leaders with inspirational stories - those who are creating long term value and contributing purpose beyond profits.

Awards organisers describe entrepreneurship as “demanding and isolating” so they hope that the competition allows entrepreneurs to reflect on their successes.

Judging for Entrepreneur Of The Year will take place in October by a panel of prominent business leaders, including:

- CEO of HomeServe PLC, Richard Harpin

- Co-founder of National Care Group, Jami Mawji

- CEO of Unbound, Shravin Bharti Mittal

- CEO of MoneyPenny, Joanna Swash

The awards’ headline sponsor is Swiss wealth management group, Julius Baer.

CEO of Julius Baer David Durlacher said: “Each entrepreneur brings with them a unique and fascinating story behind their achievements, and we have been fortunate enough to meet and learn from many during both last, and this year’s programmes.

“While we send them all the best for the final later this year, we also look forward to seeing the new heights each will undoubtedly go on to reach.”

The Entrepreneur Of The Year UK overall winner will be announced in November. They will represent the UK at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year ceremony in summer 2023, a gathering of the most inspiring entrepreneurs from across the world.

