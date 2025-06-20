Northamptonshire Community Foundation launches SWEF Enterprise Fund to empower young entrepreneurs

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is proud to announce the establishment of the SWEF Fund, a new grant programme designed to support young people aged 18-30 in Northamptonshire who are launching or developing their own businesses. This initiative aims to break down barriers to entrepreneurship for young individuals who may struggle to access traditional funding, fostering innovation and economic growth across the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SWEF Fund offers grants between £500 - £2000 to help young entrepreneurs turn their business ideas into reality. Funding can be used for essential equipment, training, or other start-up costs, providing a vital boost at the earliest stages of business development. The programme is particularly focused on supporting those who show initiative and a commitment to making a positive impact in their communities, but who may face challenges in securing financial backing elsewhere. As part of the programme, SWEF also provides the opportunity to join a network of peers who are also in the early stage of starting their business to share ideas, experiences and learn.

Rachel McGrath, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Northamptonshire has a wealth of young talent and ambition. By partnering with SWEF, we are excited to offer grant support that will help the next generation of business leaders to thrive, create jobs, and contribute to the local economy. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to fulfil their potential, regardless of their background or circumstances."

The SWEF Fund offers grants between £500 - £2000 to help young entrepreneurs turn their business ideas into reality.

Giles Smallwood of SWEF said:

"SWEF is absolutely delighted to be able to offer its business grants through Northamptonshire Community Foundation. Our grants support less advantaged young people to develop their businesses. We can't wait to meet the applicants from Northamptonshire and see the variety of businesses that are presented to us."

The SWEF Fund builds on the Foundation’s commitment to supporting local enterprise and community-led initiatives, complementing other grant programmes. By investing in young entrepreneurs, the Foundation continues its mission to create a sustainable and prosperous future for all residents of Northamptonshire.

Applications for the SWEF Fund are now open. Young people aged 18-30 who live in Northamptonshire and are in the early stages of starting or growing a business are encouraged to apply: https://www.ncf.uk.com/grants/grants-available/swef-enterprise-start-up-business-grant