Northamptonshire care home celebrates Great British Care Award win

Rahees Chettintavida, a dedicated member of the Wellbeing Care team at Meadow View in Irchester, has been recognised at the Great British Care Awards for his outstanding contributions to improving the lives of those in his care.

This week (Thursday, November 28), Rahees was presented with the Putting People First Award at the East Midlands Regional Great British Care Awards.

The award recognises Rahees' exceptional leadership, passion, and commitment to providing person-centred care that enhances the well-being of every resident he supports.

The judges reported that Rahees' dedication to creating positive, meaningful experiences for residents has made a significant impact. They stated his efforts have been instrumental in improving the quality of service at Wellbeing Care, with families providing glowing feedback on the compassionate care their loved ones receive. In addition, his leadership has contributed to the improvement of service ratings, reflecting the overall positive change Rahees has fostered within his care setting.

Rahees was delighted to be presented with the award, he said: “I am deeply honoured to receive the Putting People First Award. This recognition means so much to me, not only because it celebrates the hard work and dedication of our team at Wellbeing Care but also because it highlights the incredible joy and fulfilment I find in helping our residents thrive. The smiles, the moments of connection, and the positive feedback from families truly make all the efforts worthwhile. I'm privileged to be part of such an amazing team and to have the opportunity to make a difference in people's lives.”

Joy Henshaw, regional director of Wellbeing Care, added: “Rahees exemplifies the values that make Wellbeing Care a leader in the field. His dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for our residents is inspiring. We are incredibly proud of Rahees and the positive impact he continues to have on our residents and their families. His award is well-deserved and reflects his exceptional work in putting people first every single day.”

Wellbeing Care continues to focus on providing high-quality, person-centred care that enhances the lives of those we support, and we are grateful to have passionate individuals like Rahees who go above and beyond to make a real difference.

For more information about Wellbeing Care please visit wellbeingcare.co.uk.