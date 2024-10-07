Northamptonshire businesses and charities celebrate award success
The Northamptonshire awards season kicked off in style with the NNBN Awards – hosting a record number of attendees at the newly branded Mercure Hotel Northampton.
These awards, which have doubled in size since launching last year, were a fitting reflection of the diversity and scale of the innovation and creativity Northamptonshire is famed for - with winners ranging from corporate giants through to micro businesses, charities, well-known local brands and people.
Winners included Charity of the Year Community Law Service, whose CEO Sarah Hayle was presented with a £1,000 cheque on the night. Enterprise awards were presented to Barclays Bank plc and to New Lodge Farm near Corby. Silverstone Museum scooped the Northamptonshire Tourism Award while Northampton town centre salon Daniel Granger Hairdressing won Hair & Beauty Business of the Year and Wellingborough-based Lucie Downer Performing Arts took home the Health & Wellbeing Award.
NNBN Director Simon Cox said: “The NNBN awards are a wonderful celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship and a great way for organisations to share their business experiences, forge relationships and celebrate their successes.
“Northamptonshire is in the top five locations for start-up businesses and looking around the room you could really see why. We had a staggering number of entries and selecting the winners was an incredibly difficult task for our judges. A huge congratulations to everyone.”
NNBN Co Director Marie Cox added: “The positive feedback coming from people and supportive comments both on and after the event is what makes all our hard work worthwhile. We are so grateful to everyone involved. We couldn’t do it without you all.”
Wayne Jenkins, Business Development & Marketing Director of Wilson Browne Solicitors, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have again sponsored these awards and to be supporting an event which is so close to our hearts.
“From start to finish, the evening was nothing short of spectacular. Witnessing the winners and finalists being celebrated for their outstanding achievements was such a rewarding experience. It’s been amazing to watch these awards grow this year. Simon, Marie, and the entire NNBN team truly outdid themselves.”
Councillor Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture, and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council added: “Our area is bursting with creativity and resilience, and it's truly inspiring to see so many of these amazing businesses celebrated as finalists and winners. These awards not only showcase the extraordinary talent and hard work of our local business community but also reflect our unwavering dedication to fuelling their growth and future success.”
Meet our 2024 NNBN Award Winners:
West Northamptonshire Enterprise Award - sponsored by West Northamptonshire Council
· Winner: Barclays Bank plc
· Runner up: Daniel Granger Hairdressing
North Northamptonshire Enterprise Award - sponsored by Tresham College, part of The Bedford College Group
· Winner: New Lodge Farm
· Runner Up: Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts
Northamptonshire Tourism Award - sponsored by Discover Northamptonshire
· Winner: Silverstone Museum
· Runner Up: Northampton Museum and Art Gallery
The Green Award - sponsored by Hanwood Park
· Winner: See Limited
· Runner Up: Wicksteed Park
Health & Wellbeing Award - sponsored byBeccy Hurrell Voice & Arts
· Winner: Lucie Downer Performing Arts
· Runner Up: Blossom Children’s Occupational Therapy
Food & Drink Business of the Year - sponsored by Holiday Inn Express Kettering
· Winner: Wine Chateau
· Runner Up: Mewar Haveli
Hair & Beauty Business of the Year - sponsored bythe Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce
· Winner: Daniel Granger Hairdressing
· Runner Up:Trilogy Hair Lounge
Charity of the Year - sponsored byBTS UK Limited
· Winner: Community Law Northampton
· Runner Up: Accommodation Concern
Business Person of the Year - sponsored byBrackmills Industrial Estate
· Winner: Lucienne Shakir of Lucienne Coaching
· Runner Up: Fiona Stacey, Hampton by Hilton, Corby
Start Up Business of the Year - sponsored by Alastair McLeod, The Business Doctors
· Winner: Animal Focused
· Runner Up: Northants Fashion and Textiles School
Micro Business of the Year - sponsored bySquare Feet Co Working
· Winner: Ena HR & Training
· Runner Up: Corrine Gretton-West from Corrine West Photography
Small Business of the Year - sponsored by Repair Not Replace
· Winner: Lime Design Studio
· Runner Up: Sweet Lounge
Business of the Year - sponsored byHawsons Chartered Accountants
· Winner: Colonial Construction
· Runner Up: Acorn Analytical Services
Special Recognition Award sponsored byVIP Productions
· Winner: Elaine Nicholson MBE from Action for Neurodiversity
· Runner Up: Ethan Malvern from 3RS IT Solutions
The Wilson Browne Spotlight Award
· Winner: Silverstone Leasing
Shining Star Award
· Winner: Allen Tew of Holiday Inn Express Kettering
This year’s NNBN awards have been supported by event sponsors Wilson Browne Solicitors and by headline sponsors West Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, Poppy Design Studio and Pilkington Communications.
