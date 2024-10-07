Northamptonshire businesses and charities celebrate award success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Winners included Charity of the Year Community Law Service, whose CEO Sarah Hayle was presented with a £1,000 cheque on the night. Enterprise awards were presented to Barclays Bank plc and to New Lodge Farm near Corby. Silverstone Museum scooped the Northamptonshire Tourism Award while Wellingborough-based Lucie Downer Performing Arts took home the Health & Wellbeing Award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northamptonshire awards season kicked off in style with the NNBN Awards – hosting a record number of attendees at the newly branded Mercure Hotel Northampton.

These awards, which have doubled in size since launching last year, were a fitting reflection of the diversity and scale of the innovation and creativity Northamptonshire is famed for - with winners ranging from corporate giants through to micro businesses, charities, well-known local brands and people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners included Charity of the Year Community Law Service, whose CEO Sarah Hayle was presented with a £1,000 cheque on the night. Enterprise awards were presented to Barclays Bank plc and to New Lodge Farm near Corby. Silverstone Museum scooped the Northamptonshire Tourism Award while Northampton town centre salon Daniel Granger Hairdressing won Hair & Beauty Business of the Year and Wellingborough-based Lucie Downer Performing Arts took home the Health & Wellbeing Award.

NNBN Award winners from 2024

NNBN Director Simon Cox said: “The NNBN awards are a wonderful celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship and a great way for organisations to share their business experiences, forge relationships and celebrate their successes.

“Northamptonshire is in the top five locations for start-up businesses and looking around the room you could really see why. We had a staggering number of entries and selecting the winners was an incredibly difficult task for our judges. A huge congratulations to everyone.”

NNBN Co Director Marie Cox added: “The positive feedback coming from people and supportive comments both on and after the event is what makes all our hard work worthwhile. We are so grateful to everyone involved. We couldn’t do it without you all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wayne Jenkins, Business Development & Marketing Director of Wilson Browne Solicitors, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have again sponsored these awards and to be supporting an event which is so close to our hearts.

“From start to finish, the evening was nothing short of spectacular. Witnessing the winners and finalists being celebrated for their outstanding achievements was such a rewarding experience. It’s been amazing to watch these awards grow this year. Simon, Marie, and the entire NNBN team truly outdid themselves.”

Councillor Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture, and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council added: “Our area is bursting with creativity and resilience, and it's truly inspiring to see so many of these amazing businesses celebrated as finalists and winners. These awards not only showcase the extraordinary talent and hard work of our local business community but also reflect our unwavering dedication to fuelling their growth and future success.”

Meet our 2024 NNBN Award Winners:

West Northamptonshire Enterprise Award - sponsored by West Northamptonshire Council

· Winner: Barclays Bank plc

· Runner up: Daniel Granger Hairdressing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Northamptonshire Enterprise Award - sponsored by Tresham College, part of The Bedford College Group

· Winner: New Lodge Farm

· Runner Up: Beccy Hurrell Voice & Arts

Northamptonshire Tourism Award - sponsored by Discover Northamptonshire

· Winner: Silverstone Museum

· Runner Up: Northampton Museum and Art Gallery

The Green Award - sponsored by Hanwood Park

· Winner: See Limited

· Runner Up: Wicksteed Park

Health & Wellbeing Award - sponsored byBeccy Hurrell Voice & Arts

· Winner: Lucie Downer Performing Arts

· Runner Up: Blossom Children’s Occupational Therapy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food & Drink Business of the Year - sponsored by Holiday Inn Express Kettering

· Winner: Wine Chateau

· Runner Up: Mewar Haveli

Hair & Beauty Business of the Year - sponsored bythe Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce

· Winner: Daniel Granger Hairdressing

· Runner Up:Trilogy Hair Lounge

Charity of the Year - sponsored byBTS UK Limited

· Winner: Community Law Northampton

· Runner Up: Accommodation Concern

Business Person of the Year - sponsored byBrackmills Industrial Estate

· Winner: Lucienne Shakir of Lucienne Coaching

· Runner Up: Fiona Stacey, Hampton by Hilton, Corby

Start Up Business of the Year - sponsored by Alastair McLeod, The Business Doctors

· Winner: Animal Focused

· Runner Up: Northants Fashion and Textiles School

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Micro Business of the Year - sponsored bySquare Feet Co Working

· Winner: Ena HR & Training

· Runner Up: Corrine Gretton-West from Corrine West Photography

Small Business of the Year - sponsored by Repair Not Replace

· Winner: Lime Design Studio

· Runner Up: Sweet Lounge

Business of the Year - sponsored byHawsons Chartered Accountants

· Winner: Colonial Construction

· Runner Up: Acorn Analytical Services

Special Recognition Award sponsored byVIP Productions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Winner: Elaine Nicholson MBE from Action for Neurodiversity

· Runner Up: Ethan Malvern from 3RS IT Solutions

The Wilson Browne Spotlight Award

· Winner: Silverstone Leasing

Shining Star Award

· Winner: Allen Tew of Holiday Inn Express Kettering