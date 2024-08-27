Northamptonshire business organisations backing entrepreneurship in exciting enterprise programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire membership organisation, NNBN has joined forces with the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce, to support entrepreneurship in Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough by partnering with Tresham College, part of The Bedford College Group, for an exciting enterprise programme starting in September.

The programme will see an overview of entrepreneurship delivered by lecturers within the College, local business owners engage with college students and share their entrepreneurial journeys by providing real life experience of what its like to start a business and some of the challenges they’ve faced along the way and ending with an Enterprise Awards ceremony to recognise their efforts at the end of the programme.

Running across a nine-month period, the Enterprise Programme, will see the students engage in an activity as part of their studies to create a business idea, look at how they could take the idea to market and then pitch the idea to a panel of judges at the end of the programme consisting of local business leaders in Northamptonshire.

NNBN Director Simon Cox said “I’m really looking forward to this as entrepreneurship is an exciting place to be and knowing that NNBN can support this programme is equally exciting.”

Tresham Enterprise Programme

“Potentially creating future entrepreneurs will help to support local communities, help students grow and explore their inner creativity as well as helping them to prepare for the next stages of their lives. This programme will help to give them a taster of what entrepreneurship is about and we’re delighted to be working with the team at Tresham College to help deliver this programme.”

“From a personal point of view, I wanted to start a business when I was 18, but didn’t have the confidence, knowledge or support to make it happen so I entered into employment. Now I’m looking at sharing my 18 years of running small businesses with students through this programme as well as inviting other local business owners to join me in the programme and helping to support our future generations.”

Louise Wall, Chief Executive of the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce said “The Chamber of Commerce are delighted to be supporting this important programme championing our entrepreneurs of tomorrow. Our Next Generation Chamber, a platform for 18-30 young professionals across the county, compliments this new exciting programme with a view of ensuring our next generation of entrepreneurs receive the support, opportunity and advice to explore all forms of business activities.”

Robin Webber-Jones, Principal of Tresham College said;

NNBN Managing Director Simon Cox

“The link between enterprise, business and education needs to be strong to ensure people can live flourishing lives. This project is innovative, far reaching and will go a long way to bringing enterprise and learning together. Tresham students will significantly benefit from the project. I want to give a huge thank you to all the businesses involved.”

If you are a local business owner who would like to support this programme, please contact NNBN by calling 01536 648383.