Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards announce finalists ahead of November ceremony

The nominees in all fifteen categories received their finalist ‘golden ticket’ inside a Willy Wonka-style NBEA chocolate bar, with many posting about their news on social media for a chance to win a bottle of champagne.

The campaign was produced by the awards’ creative agency GIANT, who aimed to create hype and mystery through these packages.

Finalists were elated at their prize, containing a special congratulations at being a finalist in their respective category.

Croyland Car Megastore received two tickets for their two nominations

This year’s finalists feature the best of the best local businesses from a variety of sectors.

Insurance group Staysure go up against chemical manufacturers Scott Bader and window supplier Emplas in the hard-fought Big Business of the Year category, while the shortlist for Business of the Year includes HR Solutions, Croyland Car Megastore, Mannol UK, Credit Assist Limited and Nene Warehouse Solutions.

Other categories include Apprentice, Businessman and Businesswoman of the Year, as well as sector specific categories such as Food & Drink, Legal Firm and Accountancy Firm of the Year. Awards are also up for grabs for innovation, sustainability, and community efforts.

The awards, hosted by All Things Business, are being followed up with the Northamptonshire Education Awards, also taking place at the County Ground, the evening after on November 10th, hosted by broadcasting legend Eamonn Holmes.

All Things Business Managing Director Ben Thomas commented: “We’re thrilled to be presenting these two awards ceremonies. Now in their fifth year, the 2023 NBEAs is sure to be bigger and better than ever.

"All Things Business has always championed the idea that business needs education and education needs business. We’ve turned these events into two of the biggest nights in the awards calendar.

“We’re delighted to be able to welcome top comedian Rob Beckett to present the business awards, and one of the UK’s leading TV presenters Eamonn Holmes for the education awards. I’m sure our sponsors, finalists and guests will be tremendously excited about what’s in store on the two big nights.

“This is an incredible opportunity to be a part of two very special occasions. And, of course, we urge everyone in the business and education communities to come along and celebrate amazing achievements across these sectors.”