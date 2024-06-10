Northamptonshire business, DB Wider Fit Shoes, launches "Joyful Strides" Campaign with Sara Davies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire Business, DB Wider Fit Shoes, launches "Joyful Strides for Wider Feet" Campaign with Sara Davies MBE, and loyal customers across the UK, revolutionising foot health and style for all.

On May 21st, DB Wider Fit Shoes, a Northamptonshire business that has provided wide-fitting shoes to the British public since 1920, launched a significant campaign aimed at raising awareness about the importance of foot health and style: "Joyful Strides for Wider Feet." Supported by influential entrepreneur and philanthropist Sara Davies MBE, this campaign is set to reshape our approach to footwear choices, emphasizing the importance of proper fit over limited high street options.

*Studies reveal a staggering 72% of people are wearing shoes that don't fit correctly, underscoring the urgent need for change in the industry. "Joyful Strides for Wider Feet" aims to address this issue head-on by emphasizing the importance of a proper shoe fit for all and celebrating the individuality in foot sizes across the UK.

Sara Davies MBE, known for her dynamic lifestyle and commitment to excellence, lends her voice to the campaign, sharing personal insights into the significance of comfortable and well-fitted shoes. From navigating the demands of entrepreneurship to cherishing moments with loved ones, Sara embodies the spirit of the "Joyful Strides for Wider Feet" movement.

"I'm thrilled to be part of this campaign that promotes both comfort and style," says Sara Davies MBE. "Foot health is fundamental to overall well-being, and everyone deserves to feel confident and supported in their footwear choices.

"Foot health isn't just about physical comfort; it's about empowering individuals to live their best lives," Sara Davies MBE explains. "As someone who's constantly on the go, I know first-hand the importance of well-fitted shoes. That's why I'm proud to be part of the 'Joyful Strides for Wider Feet' campaign – because everyone deserves to walk with comfort and confidence."

The campaign goes beyond advocacy, featuring heartfelt testimonials from satisfied customers across the UK who have experienced the life-changing benefits of proper footwear. Among these testimonials is a particularly touching story from North Yorkshire resident Liz L. Liz, a loyal DB Wider Fit Shoes customer, who has found her own "Cinderella moment" with the perfect fit.

Having struggled with poor balance and tried countless wide-fit shoes without success, Liz never imagined she would find shoes that offer both comfort and stability. With DB Wider Fit Shoes, she finally discovered the support she needed, exclaiming, "Cinderella will go to the ball!" Liz now wears her DB Wider Fit Shoes for gardening and popping out to the local shop, enjoying the support they provide. Even her daughter has taken notice, appreciating the stylish design.

Liz's story is just one of many that underscore the profound effect of well-fitted footwear on everyday life. With a comprehensive fitting guide available online, individuals can confidently select the perfect shoes and step into a world of comfort and style, just like Liz did.

"Joyful Strides for Wider Feet" isn't just about shoes; it's about empowerment and self-expression and encouraging individuals to embrace their unique foot size,” says Managing Director of DB Wider Fit Shoes, Charles Denton.

What sets this campaign apart is a genuine commitment to education and empowerment for all customers. Through comprehensive fitting guides and heartfelt testimonials from satisfied customers, DB Wider Fit Shoes is equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed footwear choices.

"For too long, the footwear industry has neglected the needs of individuals with wider feet," says Charles Denton. "With 'Joyful Strides for Wider Feet,' we're not just launching a campaign; we're starting a movement – one that celebrates diversity, promotes foot health, and empowers individuals to embrace their unique selves."

Visit the website to access the fitting guide and discover the perfect fit for your unique stride. Explore the wide range of styles for all seasons and embrace comfort without compromising on style. Embark on a journey of joyful strides with DB Wider Fit Shoes. Visit DB Wider Fit Shoes today.