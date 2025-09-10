County-based Howdens is giving tradespeople nationwide the chance to win a brand new van with a total prize worth over £45,000.

The prize, which launched this week, includes a new van, £8,000 worth of tools, plus road tax and insurance.

Customers will be automatically entered, with one entry for each kitchen containing four or more cabinets and three further entries for each Lamona appliance added in one transaction.

Howdens has partnered with award-winning graphic design artist, Micah Purnell to create a one-off TradeFest logo for a limited run of hoodies with chances to win one on Howdens’ social media channels.

Howdens has also teamed up with the FIX Radio Street Team, who will visit 20 depots across the nation for an exclusive Howdens road trip from September 22 to October 17, starting at the Bermondsey depot and visiting Portsmouth, Worcester, Great Yarmouth, Edinburgh Leith and more, to bring festival vibes and deals.

The famed Bald Builders will be at three depots including Rushden (September 16), Portsmouth (September 19) and Winchester (October 7) where they’ll be hosting ‘lively’ meet-and-greets.

Customers in the Republic of Ireland have the chance to win a holiday voucher worth €2,500. To enter, purchase a kitchen containing four or more cabinets or for three further entries purchase a Lamona appliance in one transaction.

TradeFest will be supported by a new radio campaign, featuring across talkSPORT, Absolute, Kiss, FIX Radio.

Austin Cooke, managing director – trade at Howdens, said: “We are going big with the launch of TradeFest 2025 – not only does it celebrate and back the trade, we are offering our biggest kitchen deals of the year.

"It’s the best time to buy a kitchen, using our free home surveys and expert design services for homeowners, our kitchens are available from local stock and ready for the trade to fit.

“TradeFest has really been embraced by our depot teams, who are packing even more fun and energy into helping our trade customers grow their business, and in turn, making sure their customers get the best kitchens, at the best prices, fitted by local experts.”

Howdens offers a wide range of kitchen and bedroom collections, from best on budget to premium classic timber kitchens with 24 paint-to-order options, along with joinery, doors and flooring.