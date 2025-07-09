Northamptonshire-based care provider recognised for innovation and enterprise at SME National Business Awards

Support 4 Independence, a leading care provider dedicated to empowering adults of all abilities, is proud to announce it has been named a finalist in the prestigious SME National Business Awards 2025. This recognition highlights the organisation’s outstanding impact through The Workshop—its pioneering day service based in Rushden & Northampton that has redefined what’s possible in adult social care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past 12 months, The Workshop at Support 4 Independence has become a vibrant hub of innovation and real-world enterprise. With a clear focus on learning, creativity, and personal development, it provides adults of all abilities with the tools and opportunities to build independence, explore their potential, and thrive in community and workplace settings.

“Being named a national finalist is an incredible honour,” said Craig Atkin, Director at Support 4 Independence. “It validates the hard work, passion, and imagination our team brings to everything we do—and most importantly, it shines a light on the individuals we support, whose talents and ambitions continue to inspire us every day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its motto “Limited only by imagination,” The Workshop reflects Support 4 Independence’s commitment to person-centred, purpose-driven care. From creative enterprise projects and hands-on skills training to inclusive employment initiatives, the service embodies the true spirit of social innovation.

Care Provider - Northampton & Rushden

The SME National Business Awards celebrate the very best of British small and medium enterprises, recognising organisations that demonstrate resilience, growth, and excellence. The finals will be held later this year at Wembley Stadium.

Support 4 Independence has proudly served the Northamptonshire community for over 16 years. As it continues to evolve and expand its services, being recognised on a national platform marks an exciting milestone in its journey.

For more information about Support 4 Independence and The Workshop, visit www.s4i.org.