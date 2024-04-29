Northamptonshire autocentre franchisee honoured by Goodyear for 27 years of service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Evans has owned the autocentre, located on Washbrook Road in Rushden, since 1997. Evans’ steadfast commitment to top service and customer satisfaction has been instrumental in establishing the autocentre’s high reputation in the local community.

HiQ Tyres & Autocare Rushden forms part of the growing network of independent tyre and garage service centres across the United Kingdom, backed by global tyre brand Goodyear. Since October 2022, 14 franchisees have joined HiQ’s network of service centres. That growth has continued into 2024, with 17 new physical centre openings planned and several new business partners set to enjoy the benefits of being part of the HiQ Tyres & Autocare brand.

A community championEvans’ commitment extends beyond his day-to-day tasks, the company also being a huge supporter of local charity and community initiatives.

Paul Evans, HiQ Tyres & Autocare Rushden

The autocentre has been a long standing sponsor of the Rushden and Higham Rugby Club, and fundraises heavily for HiQ Tyres & Autocare’s chosen charity, Breast Cancer Now. The autocentre also frequently collaborates with the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service to carry out tyre safety checks in the local area.

Reflecting on his time at HiQ Tyres & Autocare Rushden so far, Paul commented: “I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition from Goodyear and HiQ Tyres & Autocare for my years of service. It has been a privilege to serve the Rushden community and I am proud to have established the autocentre's reputation as a trusted service centre in the community. Here's to many more years of serving our customers at HiQ Tyres & Autocare Rushden."