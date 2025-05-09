Northampton’s leading training academy is launching training work shop for teens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Empowering the next generation of beauty professionals

Northampton’s top beauty training academy is making waves in the local community with the launch of a ground-breaking new initiative aimed at empowering girls aged 12 to 16. The academy, widely recognised for its high standards and industry-leading courses, is now opening its doors to younger students through a specially designed programme tailored to inspire the next generation of beauty professionals.

The newly launched youth training courses will cover key beauty skills including skincare, makeup application, nail care, and wellness essentials, all taught by experienced professionals in a safe and supportive environment. The programme not only focuses on practical beauty techniques but also incorporates elements of confidence building, self-care, and entrepreneurship—encouraging girls to explore their creativity and potential in a fast-growing industry.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch this initiative,” said Jasmine holgate one of the founders and directors of the academy. “Our goal is to inspire young girls, boost their confidence, and give them a head start in a field many are already passionate about. Whether they dream of becoming makeup artists, beauty influencers, or salon owners, we want to equip them with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive.”

The courses are set to begin this may half term and have already generated significant interest from local schools and parents alike. With small class sizes and a hands-on approach, the academy is committed to delivering a safe, engaging, and enriching experience for every participant.

As part of its community outreach, the academy also plans to offer a limited number of scholarship placements for girls from disadvantaged backgrounds, ensuring that access to training and opportunity remains inclusive.

Enrollment is now open, and spaces are expected to fill quickly. For more information or to register interest, visit @luxelabacademy__or contact Jasmine 07375864231