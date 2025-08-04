Northampton's Care Launch teams up with Dementia Friendly Barbers to showcase the human side of care

Northampton-based marketing partner Care Launch has joined forces with Dementia Friendly Barbers in a groundbreaking partnership that promises to change how the care industry is perceived by families across the UK.

Both organisations share a bold mission: to challenge outdated stereotypes about care homes and to shine a light on the extraordinary stories happening inside them every day. By combining Dementia Friendly Barbers’ hands-on, resident-focused services with Care Launch’s expertise in digital storytelling, the partnership is set to redefine how care providers connect with their communities.

Over the past year, the two organisations have already proven what’s possible when they work together. Their joint content has generated millions of views across social media, capturing hearts, changing perceptions, and helping care providers build trust with families.

“This isn’t just about marketing - it’s about rewriting the narrative of care,” said Brendan Gilbert, Co-founder of Care Launch. “Dementia Friendly Barbers bring dignity, laughter, and joy into care homes. When those moments are captured and shared, they have the power to transform how people view the entire sector.”

As part of the new collaboration, Care Launch will film the heartwarming stories told during Dementia Friendly Barbers Pilot Days in care homes across the region and beyond.

“This partnership is a game-changer,” Brendan added. “It takes something truly special, the human connection created during a Dementia Friendly Barbers visit and amplifies it to millions. When care is shown in its truest light, families don’t just choose it, they value it.”

Care providers can find our more at: www.carelaunch.uk.