Northampton Salon Owner Joins Revlon Professional’s Prestigious Creative Team

A Northampton textured hair expert has been named one of the new faces of Revlon Professional’s 2025 creative team. Erica Liburd, founder of The Muse Salon in Northampton and renowned curl specialist, has been appointed as Revlon Professional’s UKI Cross-Cultural Texture Expert.

As a champion for textured hair education, Erica co-founded the Cross-Cultural Curl Collective and leads Texture Unravelled - her campaign that promotes curl inclusivity and educates the industry on the unique needs of textured hair.

Her appointment as part of Revlon’s prestigious creative team will see her take on a central role in the brand’s new educational programme, set to launch in 2025.

Erica is proud to join the other creative talent on the team, saying: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Revlon Professional team as their UKI Cross-Cultural Texture Expert.

Revlon Professional UK&I Creative Artistic Community

“It’s an honour to represent textured hair and continue advocating for curl inclusivity within the industry. I’m excited to share my passion for education and help drive meaningful change alongside such talented individuals.

“Revlon’s commitment to diversity and education aligns perfectly with my values, and I can’t wait to see what we achieve together in 2025.”

Revlon Professional gathered its top creatives and experts at its Greater London House headquarters to announce the new line-up.

Matt Horder, Revlon Professional’s General Manager for the UK and Ireland, said: “I’m immensely proud of the people that represent our brand.

Revlon Professional’s UKI Cross-Cultural Texture Expert, Erica Liburd

“At Revlon, we always say our power is in our people, and today that has never been truer. Combining talent, expertise, and pure passion for their craft, this is an outstanding fusion of brilliant hair artists who we know will continue to drive the brand forward.”

Rio Agor Watts, Revlon Professional UKI Group Education Manager, added: “Over the last six and a half years, I’ve had the privilege of watching our brand, Revlon Professional, grow, evolve, and blossom into something beyond exciting. I’ve been blessed to work alongside some of the industry’s best.

“While the landscape may have changed over the years, I am honoured to have witnessed such amazing talent, and I’m proud to know so many incredible icons who have all played a part in our growth. We’re thrilled to build something we believe can be truly revolutionary for the future.”

The team will lead Revlon’s new educational initiative, designed to inspire and educate the next generation of hair professionals.

Erica’s work has already earned her recognition across the industry, including an invitation from King Charles to an exclusive reception at Buckingham Palace in November 2022, celebrating her contribution to small businesses.