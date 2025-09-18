Northampton estate expands its board to drive growth ambitions

Brackmills BID AGM

Two new directors have joined the board of Brackmills Industrial Estate as part of an initiative to make this Northampton estate the premier business and logistics park in the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brackmills has held Business Improvement District (BID) status since 2009, an initiative which has seen businesses pool an annual levy and use these funds exclusively for the benefit of the estate.

The new directors, Gemma Osbourne from igus UK and Keith Dorrill from Wickes, were appointed following a successful Annual General Meeting at FESTO on Caswell Road that brought together more than 50 business leaders from across the estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Patrick, Vice Chair of Brackmills BID, said: "Businesses on Brackmills truly support each other and there is an unrivalled sense of community on our Northampton estate. Our AGM was a fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible progress we've made this year, from our award-winning health and safety initiatives to our continued investment in making Brackmills a safe, smart and sustainable place to work. We're delighted to welcome two new directors to our board who will help us build on these achievements."

Jon Morgan, Chair of Brackmills BID, added: "The appointment of our two new directors brings fresh expertise and perspectives to the board. They will play a vital role in influencing the strategic direction of the estate and representing the interests of our diverse business community as we continue our mission to maintain Brackmills' position as the premier business and logistics park in the country."

The AGM provided resident businesses with the opportunity to review the BID's recent achievements, formally approve company accounts, and participate in the annual director elections process.

The meeting also highlighted the BID's recent successes, including recognition as finalists in the Northamptonshire Logistics Awards Health, Safety and Wellbeing category for the estate’s personal safety campaigns. These have included targeted police patrols, personal security alarms and anti-spiking tools, as well as the BID’s continued partnership with Aquarius Life to support workplace wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees also heard about the BID's ongoing investment in state-of-the-art ANPR CCTV systems and other crime prevention measures that have helped maintain Brackmills' reputation as a secure and welcoming business environment.

Susie Bacon, from local PR and marketing company Pilkington Communications - who have been supporting the BID for over 13 years - also took to the stage to urge Brackmills resident businesses to make the most of the PR benefits of being part of the BID.

Susie said: "As a BID business you have access to a host of communications benefits - we have a new website with a business directory and interactive map, we share your messages on the BID's social channels, feature at least one business each month in our spotlight series, and send regular newsletters to keep you updated with news and opportunities. If you aren’t doing so already make sure you get involved and make the most of all these benefits."

Looking ahead, the estate continues to bring its community together through a packed calendar of initiatives. Brackmills businesses recently united for a giant estate-wide litter pick as part of World Clean Up Day, while the BID has unveiled new charity partnerships supporting five local causes throughout the year ahead. The estate also runs an awards scheme recognising hard-working and inspiring individuals who work on Brackmills.