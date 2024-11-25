Northampton-based J&J Global Fulfilment brings Ecommerce brands to the high street

One of the UK’s leading eCommerce fulfilment specialists, J&J® Global Fulfilment has announced the launch of POP! – an innovative experiential concept designed to bring some of today’s most exciting eCommerce brands to physical retail.

Running for three weeks, from December 2 to 22, at 15 Bateman Street, Soho, London, W1D 3AQ, POP! will showcase a selection of fast-growing online fashion and beauty brands, offering them the opportunity to connect directly with customers during the peak Christmas retail period. Each week, one selected brand will take over the unique retail space, transforming the concept store to showcase their products.

In the fast-paced world of eCommerce, J&J® has established itself as a leader in data-driven fulfilment solutions. Not only does its proprietary ControlPort™ platform, empower online brands to make insightful decisions, it also gives customers total visibility of the here and now. This means brands can look to the future and plan for growth. Now, with the launch of POP!, J&J® extends this commitment to helping brands scale by bridging the gap between digital and physical retail, giving online brands a chance to ignite sales, boost visibility, and connect with customers in a multichannel approach.

Brands taking part in POP! include plant-based luxury beauty brand The Beauty Crop, slow-fashion loungewear brand Tom’s Trunks and independent women's fashion brand AYM. The brands will feature at POP! in that order.

This exclusive pop-up will allow participating brands to test the waters of brick-and-mortar retail, offering valuable insights into how a physical presence might fit within their growth strategy. Beyond sales and exposure, POP! fosters meaningful, face-to-face connections, enabling brands to build loyalty and move beyond online interactions. Offering a blank canvas to transform, POP! gives brands the freedom to explore creative concepts, uplifting experiences, and fresh layouts, bringing their unique products and stories to life.

Simon Wheeler, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at J&J® said, “While eCom offers unparalleled customer convenience, physical stores will always play a vital role in retail. We’re excited to take our multichannel offering to the next level by showcasing a range of exciting brands on the high street, helping them discover the benefits of brick-and-mortar retail for themselves.”

Alie Mackintosh, Founder & CEO of AYM added, “We are incredibly thankful to J&J® for this opportunity. To be able to display our products on the high street, especially in a fashion hub like Soho, is something we previously only dreamed about. It really highlights how J&J® become more than a fulfilment company, they’ve become a true partner and want to help push customers' businesses further.”