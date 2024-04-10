North Northants Social Enterprise ‘not for profit’ businesses launch support network

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Social entrepreneurs and leaders have come together to launch their own independent support group - the North Northants Social Enterprise network (NNSE).

The network was launched in 2020 under the wing of Brightwayz, a Geddington-based social enterprise promoting sustainable and active travel.

Now with more than 20 members, to enable the network to grow and increase its impact, it will stand on its own and become an organisation in its own right.

NNSE members at the launch of the network for social enterprises in North Northamptonshire. National World

NNSE Coordinator, Alison Holland, said: “Our network has already brought lots of opportunities for its members in terms of training, social media support and connecting with each other.

"We know there is so much potential to do much more especially in terms of helping with funding bids and making their businesses more resilient. This means they will be able to create more positive impacts through the work they do which will be good for everyone.

“Changing the structure of the organisation by making it independent is really important as all the members will be able to have a say on what the priorities should be.

"This change and our exciting ideas for growth would not have been possible without the administrative support we now have which has been funded by North Northamptonshire Council’s Community Support Fund for which we are very grateful.”

NNSE has received just over £13,000 from North Northamptonshire Council’s Community Support Fund for the project part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

At today’s inaugural meeting a management committee was elected for the new association. Mayor of Kettering, Cllr Emily Fedorowycz also added her support to the network.

Local social enterprises include well-known organisations such as Wicksteed Park, Adrenaline Alley, Youth Works Northampton and Teamwork Trust.

Many smaller local social enterprises covering sectors such as community radio, transport, crime prevention, accommodation and debt advice, care providers and creative arts are also involved.

Social enterprises based in or mainly working in North Northamptonshire can join the NNSE network free of charge.