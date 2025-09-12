NOO children’s Montessori play space opens on Castle Road
A brand new family venue for play, wellbeing and events will soon be opening its doors in the Castle Road area, founded and lovingly created by Molly Bullard, a local Bedford mum who understands the challenges of early parenthood. Vivi & Noo, a new venture founded by Molly, is designed to be a supportive and comforting hub for new parents, caregivers, and their babies offering a welcoming space for them to enjoy time with their little ones.
Molly Bullard, owner of Vivi & Noo said, “I spent my maternity leave with both of my children, on cold village hall floors with milky cups of tea. I dreamed of a place that was warm, welcoming, inviting and where you could get a decent cup of coffee without having to sterilise every toy that your child would touch. I’ve decided to pursue my dream and open a space so that other parents can look forward to attending a warm and safe space to spend time with their children in”.
The focus is quality over quantity, with every detail designed to create a sense of calm and wellbeing for both parents and children. The small, intimate space features a thoughtfully curated selection of Montessori-style play items that encourage imaginative and independent play as well as a seating area for parents to create connections with others in a luxury environment.
The space will also hold special occasions, and fun events for children such as princess meets and themed parties.
In addition to being a bookable play space, Vivi & Noo will host a variety of valuable classes in their loft space which can be privately hired, including Mum & Baby yoga, parenting and maternity courses and workshops.
Vivi & Noo is set to open its doors on Tuesday 16th September and is located at 28A Rosamond Road, Bedford. For more information please visit @viviandnoo or email [email protected]