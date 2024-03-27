No obstacle too big for this fundraising team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff from the Irthlingborough-based IT support company worked together to get over all the obstacles in the race in just one hour and twenty minutes.

Husband and wife team Director Steve Souch and Marketing Director Leila Souch led the charge, but it was Services Operations Manager, Ethan Malvern who shone throughout the day, outperforming the rest of his fellow colleagues.

The event was part of a series of fundraising challenges that the team have agreed to tackle each month for the whole of 2024, in order to raise much-needed cash for Teamwork Trust.

The 3RS IT Solutions team took on an assault course to raise cash for Teamwork Trust

Each activity is decided by an online poll on the 3RS IT Solutions social media platforms and previous to the obstacle course Steve and Ethan also went head-to-head in a bake-off contest and raced in a 5km run round Stanwick Lakes.

Steve said: “A huge shout out to the whole 3RS team for their commitment and enthusiasm in the assault course, which took a lot of effort and energy. Kudos to Ethan who truly deserved to take the point for the March charity challenge.

“Teamwork Trust is a cause that sits very close to our hearts, as our son Reuben is living with autism. The charity works tirelessly to support people in Northamptonshire with additional needs, including learning disabilities, autism and mental health issues and all donations make a significant impact.

“We’re already buzzing with excitement for the next event in April. Stay tuned to our social media to find out what challenge we should tackle next.”