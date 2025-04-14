NNSTARTUP DAY returns to celebrate Northamptonshire’s entrepreneurial spirit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northamptonshire’s thriving startup community is set to be celebrated once again with the return of NNSTARTUP DAY — an online annual celebration of enterprise and entrepreneurship across the county.

Taking place this year on Wednesday 11th June, NNSTARTUP DAY will spotlight the inspirational stories, journeys, and successes of entrepreneurs from every corner of Northamptonshire. The day will feature exclusive interviews with a wide range of business owners—from startup founders to seasoned small business leaders—sharing insights, challenges, and the realities of running a business in today’s landscape.

This year’s event will be officially opened by Tony Robinson OBE, the UK’s Micro Biz Champion, author, campaigner, and lifelong advocate for small businesses and the self-employed. His involvement marks a significant milestone for the initiative, reinforcing its importance as a champion of the local startup ecosystem.

“Entrepreneurship is at the heart of thriving local economies, and Northamptonshire is full of innovative, passionate people making a real difference,” said Tony Robinson OBE. “I’m thrilled to be opening this year’s NNSTARTUP DAY and look forward to celebrating the brilliance of the county’s micro and small businesses.”

Created by NNBN (The Northamptonshire Business Network), NNSTARTUP DAY aims to raise the profile of entrepreneurs, encourage collaboration, and inspire the next generation of business owners. The fully digital format makes it accessible to everyone—allowing people to tune in from their workplace, home, or on the move and this year, the day has gone to a new level.

Founder of NNSTARTUP DAY, and co-Director of NNBN, Simon Cox said “I’m delighted with the level of support for this year’s online celebration with more support from small businesses from across the County.”

“NNSTARTUP DAY is all about enterprising people in Northamptonshire and celebrates their entrepreneurial activities, sharing the stories and providing an online platform for them to talk about their business journeys.”

“I’m really grateful for the support of more supporters this year with Square Feet Co Work, Business Doctors, Vulcan Works, Poppy Design Studio, NLive Radio and ThoughtLogik all supporting the initiative with their support and it’s going to be the most successful celebration since the annual celebration launched in 2022.”

“I’m delighted Tony Robinson OBE, a real supporter of micro businesses for a number of years is opening this year’s NNSTARTUP DAY following in the footsteps of last year’s Headline Speaker, former Business Minister Kevin Hollinrake. I have a lot of admiration for Tony’s work over the years, his dedication, passion and enthusiasm has inspired us to create this annual day of celebration talking enterprise and entrepreneurship in Northamptonshire.”

“This isn’t just about showcasing success stories—it’s about real people, real businesses, and the shared spirit of entrepreneurship that fuels our county and we’re proud to give Northamptonshire’s business community a platform to be seen, heard, and celebrated.”

Throughout the day, viewers can expect:

Video interviews and behind-the-scenes insights with local businesses

Thought-provoking discussions on business resilience, creativity, and innovation

Highlights from past and present entrepreneurial journeys

Opportunities to connect and support local businesses online

NNSTARTUP DAY is free to watch and will be streamed on NNBN’s social media channels through the day and available on play back via You Tube. Whether you're just starting your business journey or have been in business for years, this day is for you.

For more details and to get involved, visit https://nnbn.co.uk/nnstartupday