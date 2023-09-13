New Woodford farm shop to champion Northamptonshire's finest food and drink

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Woodford farm shop which champions some of Northamptonshire’s best food and drink has opened its doors.

GG Express Farm Shop, based in a converted barn at Manor House Farm, has been opened by the Greedy Gordons Group who launched The Buttery Cafe there last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop’s name is taken from the home delivery business set up by the firm, founded by directors Richard Gordon and Sonya Freeman, during the Covid-19 pandemic. The service won a ‘local food hero award’ in the Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards for its support of local people and suppliers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farm shop manager Melanie Ingram and The Buttery Café manager Donna Freeman look forward to welcoming customers

Richard said: “We are thrilled to have opened our vibrant farm shop which is a feast for the senses and a food lover’s paradise.”

The shop has created eight jobs for local people and the Greedy Gordons Group, which runs award-winning pubs in Cranford, Lowick and Grafton Underwood, has partnered with Made in Northamptonshire to help source products.

Products from Northamptonshire suppliers available at the store include pickles, sauces and preserves from Friar’s Farm, oils from Farrington Oils, Brixworth Pâté, Harborough Honey, Kettering’s No 13 Coffee, Blend & Brew tea, eggs from Station Farm in Finedon, bread and cakes from Cookies Bakery and condiments and treats from Bramble Foods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their range of drinks made in Northamptonshire and beyond include products from Warner’s Distillery, Wharf Distilleries in Towcester, Potbelly Brewery in Kettering, Phipps Northampton Brewery Company, Saxby’s Cider and wines from Bird’s Vineyard in Brigstock.

GG Express Farm Shop stocks a range of British produce, including from Northamptonshire producers

The shop, which is open daily and is managed by Melanie Ingram, who was previously deli manager at Beckworth Emporium, also has an in-house butchery range and will sell fresh cut flowers, ice cream, logs, coal and more.

It will launch a click and collect and delivery service later this year and from next year some of its fruit and vegetables will be grown on its own allotments.