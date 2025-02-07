New Wellingborough Wingers opens with record sales

Wingers – the Chicken Wing Company – has opened in Wellingborough, Northants with record sales. Wellingborough follows successful new store launches in Congleton and Stafford at the end of last year.

Trupesh Gajjar and his brother Vikash are the franchisees for the new Wingers in Wellingborough. They also run two independent petrol stations, one with an in-house kitchen, plus a Subway franchise. Trupesh explains: “Wow, our first week of trading was incredible. I know the Wingers’ store openings at the end of last year smashed records but we’ve exceeded those sales figures in our first week!

“Wingers takes convenience food to the next level as all the chicken and sides are prepared fresh and made to order which our customers love. They tell us, it just tastes better! It’s one of the reasons we chose the Wingers franchise. We could see how popular the restaurants were and everyone was talking about Wingers. It’s only a matter of time before we expand and open a further Wingers restaurant.”

Amran Sunner, co-founder and operations director of Wingers confirms, “Wellingborough is a great example of the immediate popularity of our delicious, fresh buttermilk fried chicken when introduced to a new location. Our proven franchise model now means there is a real opportunity for business minded individuals looking for a thriving franchise where only the sky is the limit.

“As a management team we are committed to growth and supporting experienced QSR professionals to open new sites in all parts of the UK including Northern Ireland. Last year was very busy with store openings but Wingers is really set to take off in 2025.”

Wingers offer full turn-key restaurant opening, comprehensive training and support, simple operation with low staff overheads, a great menu and low cost of entry with potential for excellent returns.

Find out how you can help us satisfy customer demand and spread our wings further through developing your own profitable, franchised Wingers restaurant.

For further information about a Wingers franchise opportunity please see: https://www.wingers.uk.net/franchise or email: [email protected]