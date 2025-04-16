New trustee Chris Webb joins Teamwork Trust to tackle barriers to recruitment across Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Webb has joined Teamwork Trust as a new trustee with a clear mission—to encourage businesses across Northamptonshire to change their hiring processes to give everyone a fair chance.

His appointment comes during Autism Acceptance Month, a timely reminder of the barriers many people still face when trying to access work. According to the National Autistic Society, just 30% of autistic people are in full-time employment.

“Too often, people aren’t given a fair chance,” Chris said upon his appointment. I’d like to encourage businesses across Northamptonshire to rethink the whole recruitment and interview process so we can create opportunities for everyone," he added.

Working from three centres across Northamptonshire – in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough – the Teamwork Trust team run day centre services for adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health problems. The services support members to identify and reach their own individual goals, and to build independence.

Chris believes outdated recruitment processes often exclude people with learning disabilities, autism, and mental health challenges. By working with businesses, he aims to drive change, and educate employers to develop inclusive workplaces that help individuals thrive.

Chris has a strong background in the retail and commercial sector, having held leadership roles at The Co-op, Sainsbury’s, and Tesco. He brings valuable experience and business connections across Northamptonshire that will support Teamwork Trust’s mission to provide choices, chances, and opportunities for people to live full, purposeful, and independent lives.

Speaking about his motivation to support Teamwork Trust, Chris recalled a pivotal moment from his retail career. He once mentored a young man who had been labelled disruptive and shut out by the school system. Recognising his potential, Chris encouraged him to dress smartly, and provided coaching to help him succeed in his retail career. That experience reinforced his belief that everyone, with the right support and opportunity, can be given a chance to thrive.

“I have seen first-hand how small changes in approach can make a huge difference in someone’s life,” Chris said.

“Too often, recruitment processes are not designed for people who may need a little extra support, and that means businesses miss out on talented individuals. As a new Trustee for Teamwork Trust, I hope to help more organisations become inclusive employers.”

Helen Burdett-Wright, CEO of Teamwork Trust, welcomed Chris’s appointment, saying:

“We are absolutely delighted to have Chris on board. His extensive experience in the retail sector and his passion for inclusive hiring will be invaluable in helping us achieve our mission.

“At Teamwork Trust, we are committed to creating spaces where our service users feel supported, valued, and empowered to progress. Chris’s expertise and dedication will play a crucial role in making this a reality.”

Teamwork Trust looks forward to working with Chris as it continues to advocate for greater employment opportunities for those who need them most. The Charity is also looking to expand its Board of Trustees. More information can be found at: https://www.teamworktrust.co.uk/News/joinboardoftrustees