New talent strengthens Corby team

Ambitious 3PL operator Europa Warehouse has boosted its team with a new role. Europa’s Corby warehouse, which was constructed at the height of the pandemic, is based at Midlands Logistics Park, and employs more than 300 people from across the county.

John Shah becomes Europa’s UK Head of Warehouse Operations, with an impressive track record in the industry and his role also covers sites in Dartford and Birmingham. In total Europa Warehouse has over one million sq. ft combined of dedicated warehouse and logistics space, supporting leading brands in the retail and ecommerce sectors.

Europa in Corby recently has won two awards at this year’s Northamptonshire Logistics Awards (NLA), taking home the award for Health, Safety & Wellbeing, as well as the coveted Big Logistics Company of the Year. The NLA is an opportunity to recognise the successes of one of Britian’s most dynamic sectors within the centre of the ‘Golden Logistics Triangle’.

Over the past five years Europa has invested £71 million in its warehouse portfolio which now provide best in class sites across the UK. This includes £11 million in high-tech, shared user automation system at its Corby warehouse, which optimises picking rates and increases throughput, as well as providing 100 per cent pick accuracy. Volumes of goods passing through the warehouse have increased since its launch in 2020, from 8,000 to 100,000 units per day for the automated system in Corby.

Europa also offers both dry and wet bonded capabilities, enabling it to manage the full length of the supply chain, including administration and the payment of relevant taxes and duties.

John is highly accomplished, with a career spanning 25 years across leading logistics operators, ecommerce and multichain suppliers across the UK and North America and has a proven track record of delivering results, driving growth and optimising operations.

John comments: “Europa already has impressive facilities, a remarkable team and robust technology; my role is to refine these operations. Focusing on continuous improvements to help grow sales, reduce costs and push boundaries to provide the best service for our customers.”

Dionne Redpath, Chief Operating Officer and Head of value-added 3PL provider Europa Warehouse adds: “John is a deeply experienced operator and his approach is a perfect fit for this stage of growth at Europa Warehouse.