New self-storage facility with commercial yard space opens just off A43 in Northamptonshire

A new self-storage facility has opened just off the A43 in Northamptonshire.

MEGA Yards + Storage is a new storage facility for residents and businesses.

It is offering a range of fully secure containers storage units, yard spaces with or without containers, and vehicle parking for rent.

To celebrate the business launch, MEGA Yards + Storage is offering new customers a discount of 50 per cent off the first month of self-storage space and 15 per cent off the first six months of commercial yard space.

Located in Hardwick Lane, Hannington, just off the A43, MEGA Yards + Storage offers a range of secure storage options.

Director Ben Ainscough said: "As a family-owned local business, we take pride in contributing to the development of North Northants.

Northants.

"We are providing practical and cost-effective storage solutions with exceptional security, whether you're a business searching for a commercial yard, a resident in need of additional storage space or a homeowner looking to relocate."

To guarantee total peace of mind, each new client is offered an in-person or virtual tour of their unit.

Ben said: "We want to make it simple for customers and companies to find secure, affordably priced storage space that meets their specific requirements as our region continues to grow.

"This business is about helping our local economy and community to thrive at an affordable price, not just about providing space."

MEGA Yards + Storage offers vehicle parking, suitable for a range of vehicles including cars, vans, caravans, trailers and boats.

And the company also offers fully serviced commercial yard space spanning from 800sq ft up to 22,000sq ft.

With the opportunity to add additional services such as an office, containers and welfare units, MEGA Yards + Storage provides the foundations to create a customisable space tailored to the customers’ requirements.

Flexibility is a fundamental objective of the company - whether you require short-term or long-term storage, the facilities are easy to obtain and personalise.

Open seven days a week, MEGA Yards + Storage makes booking simple through a reservation process, instant online quotes and individualised customer service via phone or email.

For more information, visit www.megayards.co.uk or get in touch, call 01604 385039 or email [email protected].