New sales negotiator joins the Belvoir team

A leading estate agency in Corby has welcomed a new sales negotiator onboard.

Taya O’Connor has joined the team at Belvoir and brings with her a wealth of experience alongside a desire for matching people with their forever dream homes.

Having previously worked in the travel sector, Taya mixes sales and customer experience with a passion for property, to provide a memorable customer experience.

“I’m really excited about joining the team at Belvoir,” says Taya. “They have given me a very warm welcome and have made me feel one of the team.

Taya O’Connor in the office.

“It’s my ambition to help ensure that I find the forever dream home for our customers. I just know that this new role is the perfect fit for me!”

Based in George Street, Corby, Belvoir is renowned for its exceptional customer service and friendly staff and the addition of Taya means an even stronger team.

Belvoir Corby managing director, Bobby Singh Braich, said: “It’s fantastic to have Taya join the Corby Belvoir team. Her enthusiasm for finding the perfect property for our customers is a perfect fit for our brand.

“We’re already witnessing the positive impact she has made to the team and wish her all the best in serving the people of Corby.

“If you’re looking to sell your home or need any help searching for the perfect property, drop in and speak to Taya or another member of our knowledgeable team.”