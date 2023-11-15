The ribbon was cut to the new business centre yesterday.

A state-of-the-art business centre has officially opened its doors in Kettering’s Venture Park.

Regus Grafton Court, which offers more than 11,000 sq ft of offices, business lounges, co-working spaces and meeting rooms, celebrated its grand opening yesterday (Tuesday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Kettering Cllr Emily Fedorowycz was on hand to cut the ribbon to the centre, which is close to the A14 and aims to provide office space to entrepreneurs, start-ups, and established businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manny Singh, who is managing director at Celvista, a Regus franchise partner, said: “We're proud to bring Regus to Kettering with the opening of our newest business centre in Venture Park.

"Our commitment to providing flexible, state-of-the-art workspace solutions is now accessible to Kettering's developing business community.

“We look forward to supporting the growth and success in this thriving town. Thank you to our partners, clients and the Kettering community for your support. Welcome to Regus Grafton Court.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business centre has workspace flexibility, 24/7 secure access, a reception and mail handling and utilities and cleaning included.

Dev Gidda, head of strategy at Celvista, said: "Regus Grafton Court is positioned as Kettering’s central hub for fostering innovation, facilitating valuable networking opportunities, and supporting the growth of local businesses.

"We will build a business community catalysing connections, collaboration, and consistent creativity, where we can all grow together.”