New recruits for Northamptonshire biohazard cleaning company

A Northamptonshire-based biohazard cleaning company has expanded its team with five new recruits.

The new starters – four supervisors and one operative – have joined Specialist Remediation Solutions (SRS) of Desborough, to support the company’s unique offering.

SRS works with a wide range of clients across the country to provide house clearances, crime scene and trauma clean-ups, and virus decontamination.

Supervisors Darrell Stancil, George Conway, Andrew Davis, and Daniel Foley, plus operative Allen Scott, bring huge talent and experience to the business, working together to tackle scenarios that the general public may find distressing, using specialist equipment and techniques.

The SRS team, from L-R: Darrell Stancil, Andrew Davies, George Conway, Daniel Foley and Allen Scott.

All five experts have previously worked with SRS managing director Stephen Booth and operations director Elena Paunete in similar roles in the past.

Elena said: “In the last year the business has gained a lot of new customers and big clients and we expanded into biohazard cleaning, so we needed a bigger team to keep up with demand.

“When SRS started, we had just one supervisor and one operative. In order to grow and meet need, we had to get more people on board.

“The lads all have really valuable experience and have hit the ground running, which has enabled the business to thrive. They have fitted into the team like they’ve always been with us, and they bring great professionalism to what can be really challenging tasks and environments.

“We are delighted to have them on board and look forward to seeing all five continue their career journeys with us at SRS.”

